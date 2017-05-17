Alpine Graphics bursts with national pride

May 17, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday.
This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.
Sharing the pride is Schomberg’s Alpine Graphics, one of Canada’s premier outdoor durable graphic providers. Alpine is responsible for the amazing, and massive, graphic work on VIA Rail’s engines and cars, that mark our 150th.
Alpine won the bid for the challenging project, which involved printing the graphics and wrapping 41 vehicles with the anniversary colours and city names.
Owners Ian MacRitchie and Ian Middleton convinced VIA to use a base aluminum fleck vinyl, providing a very cool look. VIA’s logo and city names were then placed overtop to complete the look.
It was a huge task, according to Sharon Middleton, Alpine’s project manager. While Alpine staff are experts at producing and installing graphics, working on rail cars was something new.
The vehicles had to be thoroughly cleaned of grime, grease, diesel and rust. Then crews, led by Highway 9 Auto Collision, did body work on the cars. Then they had to be wrapped, literally from head to toe.
All of this was done at the maintenance centre in Toronto over the course of five days. Crews worked around the clock to meet the tough timelines. The process ran from January through May.
Alpine, which has been operating in Schomberg since 2009, has been in business for 70 years. They are “very happy” to be located in King, and they are actually thinking of expanding. Alpine is known far and wide for its price, performance and delivery. Their reputation allowed them to rise as one of the top fleet graphic firms around.
Managing fleet logistics is vital, given today’s tight schedules and time constraints. Companies need their vehicles done and back on the road as soon as possible.
Alpine has worked with Canada Post since 2008, beginning with the redesign of the classic red, postal code-covered mail boxes. Everyone loved the concept when they rolled out in 2008. These boxes, and newer versions covering supermailboxes, are covered in anti-graffiti laminate that’s perfect for the outdoors. It resists fading and it much easier to clean. While pegged at lasting 5-7 years, such products can live 10 years.
Alpine’s handiwork has donned Canada post delivery vehicles for almost a decade.
They’re well respected not only for those durable graphics, but their rebranding expertise as well. Alpine is handling the colourful emergence of Alectra, formerly Enersource.
Street furniture is another outlet for graphic design touchups. Alpine is responsible for those clean, vibrant graphics on the ticket vending machines used by Metrolinx. The company has also left its mark on hydro transformer boxes, giving them a more pleasing make-over. Traffic control boxes throughout Ottawa and Markham are sporting some different shades, thanks to Alpine’s handiwork.
Middleton pointed out that glass walls and partitions are being used more and more in office buildings. While glass fosters a clean, open atmosphere, it requires some art work to break it up and give it some definition. Enter architectural film – logos and graphics to provide some modern umph.
Graphics have gone to such a high level that “we can do anything,” Middleton said. With current materials, led by 3M, and computer design programs, the sky’s the limit for digital and screen printing.
Alpine caters to customers across Canada and the U.S. They’ve handled the needs for a Florida-based trucking firm for many years, adorning their 53-foot trailers.
The production floor of Alpine bursts with colours, graphics and logos. It’s as Canadian as the iconic images get.
Middleton said she enjoys those big, challenging projects. The VIA 150 decals were “a big deal for us.” She pointed out in their business, “everyone who works for us can say ‘I had a part in this.’”
Alpine fits right in with King’s sustainability guidelines of keeping things clean, green and pristine.
For more, visit alpinegraphics.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.