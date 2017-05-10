Volunteers leave their imprint

May 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
“You make it (King Township) the beautiful community it is.” The words of MP Deb Schulte. I would like to say congrats to all the volunteers. Moving to King Township (Nobleton) in 1988 and living here for 28 years changed my life forever. It made me a better man.
I grabbed the opportunity to get involved and run with it. Hockey, baseball, Nobleton Senior school Green Project with Linda Rogers, Nobleton Parks committee, Pool committee, Cold Creek Stewardship committee, Humber River Alliance, pasta dinners, Victoria Day celebration, Nobleton Alert and much more. I have left my imprint in King. I sure hope all our new people moving in do too. Some day people will find rare Carolinian Forest trees growing in King.
I left something for you – many great memories. Some day I will be back. Congrats to Jane Underhill – you are a great lady, you worked so hard and did it for us.
Ron Hingston
You must be logged in to post a comment.