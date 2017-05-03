Headline News

Appeal delays municipal building MOVE

May 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
An appeal of King’s zoning for its new municipal building will delay the big MOVE somewhat.
Councillors were told of the recent Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) ruling over an appeal to the Township’s zoning bylaw amendment (2016-81) by the Milani Group. The bylaw was passed by council in August of 2016, to add office uses for public and non-profit purposes as a permitted use. As well, provisions relating to parking, a garbage enclosure and protection buffers were included in the amendment.
Milani questioned whether the zoning bylaw amendment permits development in the environmental buffer areas, identified in the King City Community Plan. They questioned whether the Township followed the requirements of various acts and policies and whether they had all the information they needed to make an informed decision.
The OMB met Feb. 28 through March 1 and delivered their decision April 7. The appeal is allowed in part, and the bylaw amendment is held, pending approval of an OPA to address environmental protection policies with respect to minimum vegetation protection zones. They ruled that a site-specific OPA could address the policy matter. The OMB said Township staff did have the information and knowledge to make their decisions.
So, an OPA is necessary to proceed with the project and satisfy the OMB. The OPA will be created, distributed and a meeting held.
Township staff is asking York planners to consider the OPA exempt from Regional approval, facilitating a shorter approval process. This will allow King to manage the changing project timelines.
A special council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. for the sole purpose of holding a public meeting for the OPA.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Historic Global Odyssey gaining momentum

The historic, made-in-King travel story is taking flight in terms of support and big plans for the pilots of this ground-breaking adventure. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Portraits of Giving honours John Ciarallo

The past 37 years in the grocery industry have given John Ciarallo a pretty good idea of the building blocks that help make a healthy community. His work to improve the lives of local residents through the King Township Food Bank, as well as the King Chamber of Commerce, were recognized as Ciarallo’s photograph was unveiled as part of the annual Portraits of Giving exhibition.

Fundraising tour starts in King

An ambitious, cross-Canada musical cycling tour will showcase local talent during our nation’s 150th birthday. The husband and wife team of Antonio Piretti and Maybritt Assmus launched the tour recently, after staying with King City area friends and supporters Antonio and Nancy Petrozza.

Working together to make a difference in King

Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to ...

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open