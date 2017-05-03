Appeal delays municipal building MOVE

May 3, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
An appeal of King’s zoning for its new municipal building will delay the big MOVE somewhat.
Councillors were told of the recent Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) ruling over an appeal to the Township’s zoning bylaw amendment (2016-81) by the Milani Group. The bylaw was passed by council in August of 2016, to add office uses for public and non-profit purposes as a permitted use. As well, provisions relating to parking, a garbage enclosure and protection buffers were included in the amendment.
Milani questioned whether the zoning bylaw amendment permits development in the environmental buffer areas, identified in the King City Community Plan. They questioned whether the Township followed the requirements of various acts and policies and whether they had all the information they needed to make an informed decision.
The OMB met Feb. 28 through March 1 and delivered their decision April 7. The appeal is allowed in part, and the bylaw amendment is held, pending approval of an OPA to address environmental protection policies with respect to minimum vegetation protection zones. They ruled that a site-specific OPA could address the policy matter. The OMB said Township staff did have the information and knowledge to make their decisions.
So, an OPA is necessary to proceed with the project and satisfy the OMB. The OPA will be created, distributed and a meeting held.
Township staff is asking York planners to consider the OPA exempt from Regional approval, facilitating a shorter approval process. This will allow King to manage the changing project timelines.
A special council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. for the sole purpose of holding a public meeting for the OPA.
