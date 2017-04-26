General News

Fundraising tour starts in King

April 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Maybritt Assmus and Antonio Piretti began their historic tour from a friend’s home on King Road.

 

By Mark Pavilons

 
An ambitious, cross-Canada musical cycling tour will showcase local talent during our nation’s 150th birthday.
The husband and wife team of Antonio Piretti and Maybritt Assmus launched the tour recently, after staying with King City area friends and supporters Antonio and Nancy Petrozza.
The Art Takes Action for Charity tour will not only help celebrate our nation’s birthday, but spread awareness of the arts and raise some money for worthwhile charities.
The first stop slated for April 27 in Vancouver. They will make their way across Canada, stopping in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, before entering Ontario in late May. He will perform in Toronto June 10, before heading to the east coast. They wrap up the tour July 5.
“It’s Canada’s 150th anniversary and for this special occasion I am going on tour with a bike and a guitar, bringing music to people from the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts.” Piretti will combine the purity of biking and singing.
Piretti will be cycling an average of 120 kilometres per day and hosting concerts along the way in Calgary May 6; Regina May 13; Winnipeg May 20; Thunder Bay May 27; Sault Ste. Marie June 3; Ottawa June 16; Montréal June 20; Moncton July; Toronto July 20.
Their charity will host three art events for charity across the country, in Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax.
Art Takes Action for Charity is supporting children’s health and education – meaningful art for meaningful causes.
Assmus, who is the manager for the tour, is also co-founder of the charity. She said the ambitious tour was created to celebrate the arts, and showcase local talent of the places they visit. They are assembling people from all disciplines to raise money for charities that include Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty International.
The couple enjoyed visiting King, setting off from a 150-year-old home on King Road.
Piretti wants to truly and naturally meet the people all over Canada and share some music with them for the country’s 150th anniversary. That’s why he chose to cycle 6,600 kilometres, to stress the naturalness and sincerity of his action and that’s why the tour is called “From The Roots In The Right Direction.”
As a musician he writes songs with profound messages, striving to have a positive impact on people. For more, visit www.antoniopirettitoz.com and www.arttakesactionforcharity.com
Back in his hometown of Bologna, Italy, Piretti was a consultant, wearing business suits and driving a Porsche. But looking for meaning beyond material things, Piretti picked up a guitar, started singing and never looked back. After coming to Toronto in 2009, he started busking at the local TTC station and began working seriously as an Indie rock singer/songwriter. Since then, he has released three albums, demos, singles and performed at more than 350 gigs across Canada, the United States and Europe, singing in both Italian and English. His fall 2015 Canadian tour, “Roommates of the Same Planet,” was followed by his European “Unconventional Tour,” across nine countries from May to December 2016.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Fundraising tour starts in King

An ambitious, cross-Canada musical cycling tour will showcase local talent during our nation’s 150th birthday. The husband and wife team of Antonio Piretti and Maybritt Assmus launched the tour recently, after staying with King City area friends and supporters Antonio and Nancy Petrozza.

Working together to make a difference in King

Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to ...

Jazz artist Saunders and friends will get your toes tapping

King’s accomplished jazz pianist Adam Saunders exudes joy when he’s tickling the ivories, bringing emotions to life. Jazz, he said, is about simplicity and easy listening. It’s about feeling the beat and jumping in with both hands. The pure acoustical sounds are like soft clay in a musicians hands – you never know what form it’s gonna take.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open