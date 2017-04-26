Fundraising tour starts in King

April 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
Maybritt Assmus and Antonio Piretti began their historic tour from a friend’s home on King Road.
By Mark Pavilons
An ambitious, cross-Canada musical cycling tour will showcase local talent during our nation’s 150th birthday.
The husband and wife team of Antonio Piretti and Maybritt Assmus launched the tour recently, after staying with King City area friends and supporters Antonio and Nancy Petrozza.
The Art Takes Action for Charity tour will not only help celebrate our nation’s birthday, but spread awareness of the arts and raise some money for worthwhile charities.
The first stop slated for April 27 in Vancouver. They will make their way across Canada, stopping in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, before entering Ontario in late May. He will perform in Toronto June 10, before heading to the east coast. They wrap up the tour July 5.
“It’s Canada’s 150th anniversary and for this special occasion I am going on tour with a bike and a guitar, bringing music to people from the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts.” Piretti will combine the purity of biking and singing.
Piretti will be cycling an average of 120 kilometres per day and hosting concerts along the way in Calgary May 6; Regina May 13; Winnipeg May 20; Thunder Bay May 27; Sault Ste. Marie June 3; Ottawa June 16; Montréal June 20; Moncton July; Toronto July 20.
Their charity will host three art events for charity across the country, in Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax.
Art Takes Action for Charity is supporting children’s health and education – meaningful art for meaningful causes.
Assmus, who is the manager for the tour, is also co-founder of the charity. She said the ambitious tour was created to celebrate the arts, and showcase local talent of the places they visit. They are assembling people from all disciplines to raise money for charities that include Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty International.
The couple enjoyed visiting King, setting off from a 150-year-old home on King Road.
Piretti wants to truly and naturally meet the people all over Canada and share some music with them for the country’s 150th anniversary. That’s why he chose to cycle 6,600 kilometres, to stress the naturalness and sincerity of his action and that’s why the tour is called “From The Roots In The Right Direction.”
As a musician he writes songs with profound messages, striving to have a positive impact on people. For more, visit www.antoniopirettitoz.com and www.arttakesactionforcharity.com
Back in his hometown of Bologna, Italy, Piretti was a consultant, wearing business suits and driving a Porsche. But looking for meaning beyond material things, Piretti picked up a guitar, started singing and never looked back. After coming to Toronto in 2009, he started busking at the local TTC station and began working seriously as an Indie rock singer/songwriter. Since then, he has released three albums, demos, singles and performed at more than 350 gigs across Canada, the United States and Europe, singing in both Italian and English. His fall 2015 Canadian tour, “Roommates of the Same Planet,” was followed by his European “Unconventional Tour,” across nine countries from May to December 2016.
