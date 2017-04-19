Working together to make a difference in King

April 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to donate to a pooled fund and work as a community to decide where to direct the collected funds.
Seneca’s first Giving Circle will focus on the King Campus and the program areas offered there, including: Child and Community Care, Animal Health, Health and Wellness, and Public Safety. Graduates become the caring professionals who will provide services to our most vulnerable populations. To support this campus and the great work taking place there the King Township Women of Influence Giving Circle was created.
Kelly Mathews is Manager of Community Recreation, Camps and Outdoor Centre for Seneca. She is also one of the first members of the circle.
“The Giving Circle is great opportunity for relationship development and networking with other civic-minded women in my community,” said Mathews. “As a Seneca employee, creating opportunities for faculty and students deepens my sense of accountability and loyalty to the organization. The Giving Circle gives me a greater sense of pride and ownership in my workplace.”
Seneca needs influential community champions. Giving circles empower champions to tell Seneca what issues are important to them and where they want to see their support make a difference. It also provides a social, fun way to get together and have an impact on the community, Seneca and students.
“Providing our young people with a post-secondary education at an institution that is part of their community, is important for keeping our young adults in our community,” said Avia Eek, Councillor, Ward 6, King Township and member of the King Township Women of Influence Giving Circle. “It is crucial to support the ideas and goals of our students. By participating in the Giving Circle, we have the opportunity to have a direct financial impact on the programs, services, and facilities at King Campus that do not receive funding from the government.”
The next Giving Circle meeting will be held in early June. For more information, or to join, contact Joy Gooding, Senior Development Officer at 416-491-5050 ext. 77945 or joy.gooding@senecacollege.ca.
You must be logged in to post a comment.