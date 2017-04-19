General News

Working together to make a difference in King

April 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to donate to a pooled fund and work as a community to decide where to direct the collected funds.
Seneca’s first Giving Circle will focus on the King Campus and the program areas offered there, including: Child and Community Care, Animal Health, Health and Wellness, and Public Safety. Graduates become the caring professionals who will provide services to our most vulnerable populations. To support this campus and the great work taking place there the King Township Women of Influence Giving Circle was created.
Kelly Mathews is Manager of Community Recreation, Camps and Outdoor Centre for Seneca. She is also one of the first members of the circle.
“The Giving Circle is great opportunity for relationship development and networking with other civic-minded women in my community,” said Mathews. “As a Seneca employee, creating opportunities for faculty and students deepens my sense of accountability and loyalty to the organization. The Giving Circle gives me a greater sense of pride and ownership in my workplace.”
Seneca needs influential community champions. Giving circles empower champions to tell Seneca what issues are important to them and where they want to see their support make a difference. It also provides a social, fun way to get together and have an impact on the community, Seneca and students.
“Providing our young people with a post-secondary education at an institution that is part of their community, is important for keeping our young adults in our community,” said Avia Eek, Councillor, Ward 6, King Township and member of the King Township Women of Influence Giving Circle. “It is crucial to support the ideas and goals of our students. By participating in the Giving Circle, we have the opportunity to have a direct financial impact on the programs, services, and facilities at King Campus that do not receive funding from the government.”
The next Giving Circle meeting will be held in early June. For more information, or to join, contact Joy Gooding, Senior Development Officer at 416-491-5050 ext. 77945 or joy.gooding@senecacollege.ca.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Working together to make a difference in King

Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to ...

Jazz artist Saunders and friends will get your toes tapping

King’s accomplished jazz pianist Adam Saunders exudes joy when he’s tickling the ivories, bringing emotions to life. Jazz, he said, is about simplicity and easy listening. It’s about feeling the beat and jumping in with both hands. The pure acoustical sounds are like soft clay in a musicians hands – you never know what form it’s gonna take.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open