Sun shines on King Township staffers

While frugal by comparison to other municipalities, King Township had 11 staff members who made the civil servant “Sunshine List” in 2016. That’s three more than 2015.
The salaries and taxable benefits of employees in the Ontario Public Service and the broader public sector who were paid $100,000 or more in 2016 were released last week. The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires public sector organizations to disclose, by March 31, the name, position, salary and taxable benefits of their employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year.
CAO Susan Plamondon was the highest-paid staffer, earning $192,173.75. This was slightly above the $184,000 she earned in 2015.
Director of Finance Allan Evelyn received $145,120.51 in 2016, up from the $125,000 he earned in 2015.
Andrzej Drzewiecki, director of engineering and public works, earned $139,534.01 last year.
Stephen Kitchen, planning director, and Clerk Kathryn Smyth earned $131,431.
Steve Gillies, operations manager, and Nick Vertelman, urban services manager, both pulled in $127,021.
Fire Chief Jim Wall earned $126,372.68 last year, up from the $113,000 he was paid in 2015.
Chris Fasciano, director of parks, recreation and culture, made $121,513.63, up from the $107,744.36 he was paid in 2015.
Mike Cole, deputy director of engineering and development, earned $113,420.68.
Don Scott, manager of parks, recreation and culture, pulled in $109,889.
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini earned $122,520. He works as the City of Brampton’s supervisor of business services.
Councillor Bill Cober is an elementary school principal with the York Region District School Board. He earned $124,470.
Nearby New Tecumseth had 18 staffers make the list in 2016. The Town of Caledon had 44 employees in that category.

         

