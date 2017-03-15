Thanks for fundraiser support

March 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
I have to start by saying we have gained some amazing new supporters in the last two years since we are no longer affiliated with the Nobleton Public School. It has been a big learning curve to figure out everything and we are still for sure a work in progress. So thank you to all who continue to support us and to all the wonderful new people and organizations who have stepped up to help from the bottom of my heart I thank you.
Thank you to The Nobleton Lions Club, Nobleton Tim Hortons, Joe Buscema and family, Nobleton United Church, Cathy McClure and family, Rhonda Hayhoe and family, King Chamber of Commerce, North Flow Yoga, St. Mary’s School (Jennifer Bianco), Jimmy & James (Kars), Alloro Fine Foods, Township of King, Nobleton Tree Lighting, King Crafts, Rotary Club, Angie Draskovic and family, Mrs. Doris Ripley, Showa, Karen Kastner, Chantel Fiacco, Brown Family, Cristiana Deachman and family. A huge thank you to all who donated, without you we could not possibly help all the families and children have a wonderful Christmas.
On a personal note I would like to especially thank Jim Wall and everyone at King Fire, who tirelessly help get all the toys to me so we can help make sure every child has a toy at Christmas. Your support is so overwhelming and means the world to me. Thank you Jim and staff from the bottom of my heart. Thank you also to my wonderful husband Kevin Lyons who without him this would not be possible. Another amazingly successful year, thank you again to all who help in anyway, you make this town a better place. Remember it takes a village.
Mimi Buchanan/Lyons
Nobleton Christmas Drive
