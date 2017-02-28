Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

February 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting in the City of Vaughan that claimed the life of a Nobleton man.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, the Honourable Justice Bird sentenced David Odesho to life imprisonment for Second Degree Murder and eight years imprisonment for aggravated assault, after he was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 15.
On Friday, June 6, 2014, at 6:43 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired at a café on Woodstream Boulevard in the area of Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road. Attending officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The deceased was Sarhad Sadiq, 36, of Nobleton. The identity of the surviving victim is not being released.
On Sunday, June 8, 2014, Odesho attended the #4 District station and turned himself in to members of the York Regional Police Homicide Unit. He was arrested and was originally charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.
