Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.