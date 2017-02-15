Sports

Juvenile Red Wings moving on

February 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Juvenile Schomberg Red Wings defeated the Norwood Hornets in three straight games to move on to the OMHA semifinals.

By Jake Courtepatte

 
Chalk up another series victory for the Juvenile Red Wings.
To no surprise, Schomberg is once again in the OMHA semi-final round, the fourth straight year reaching the top four in all of Ontario.
After allowing just one win against the Campbellford Colts in their opening first-to-six-points series, the Wings swept through the Norwood Hornets with a tremendous offensive force.
With three games over a period of three days, Schomberg opened the quarterfinal series with a statement 8-3 win in Norwood on Friday, before squeaking out a 3-2 victory at the Trisan Centre the next day.
Back in Norwood on Sunday, the Wings put up a repeat score of 8-3, advancing to the semifinal series in doing so.
There they will face their most challenging opponent yet in the Seaforth Stars. Like Schomberg, Seaforth needed just three games to pass their quarterfinal opponent and book their ticket to the semifinal.
The other semifinal features the Port Dover Pirates facing the Lambton Shore Predators.
Elsewhere around the Schomberg Minor Hockey Association, the Minor Midget Wings lead their OMHA semifinal series two games to none, while the Bantams are up 2-1 in their quarter-final match-up with the Highland Storm.
For schedules, visit www.schombergminorhockey.com.

