Richmond Hill man killed in King collision

By Mark Pavilons
A Richmond Hill man died following an early morning collision on King Road.
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following this fatal collision.
On Monday, Feb. 13, at approximately 3:35 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle collision on King Road, just west of Bathurst Street. Officers determined that a Mazda minivan was travelling east on King road and collided with a Dodge pickup truck that was going west.
The driver of the Mazda, a 47-year-old man from the Town of Richmond Hill, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are being asked to please come forward.
York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
