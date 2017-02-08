Headline News

Few homes added to heritage registry

February 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
Adding a handful of homes on Keele Street to King Township’s Heritage Register met with mediocre success recently.
Township staff and heritage committee members recommended 13 properties along Keele in King City, given their significance in the community. After opposition from homeowners, only five were added to the Register.
Despite continual efforts by staff and councillors to assure homeowners the Register has no negative impacts, property owners remain retiscent and adamant about it.
Barbara McClelland appeared before council, said the committee failed to provide sufficient reasons to warrant its inclusion in the Register. “We know of no historic significance,” she said, adding placing the property on the Register may adversely affect their ability to seek mortgage financing in the future.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer, who’s been a diehard supporter of the Register and the work of the committee, said all of the properties met certain criteria. She said the committee held a well attended open house to give residents an opportunity to understand the Register and to ask questions.
She said these properties are all important to the streetscape and look along Keele Street.
Some residents believe it’s too late to resurrect the charm of Keele by maintaining a historic feel.
“I don’t think all is lost,” Schaefer said. “It’s important we take steps to preserve the streetscape of Keele Street.”
She reminded her council colleagues that planning policies and provincial directives do point to preserving our heritage.
“Clearly, property owners have different views on it,” Schaefer added. “No one else but us is paying attention” to the community’s aesthetics.
The Ontario Heritage Act gives municipalities the responsibility for identifying, evaluating and conserving heritage properties. Provincial policy statement says: “… built heritage resources and cultural heritage landscapes shall be conserved where they have been determined to have cultural heritage value or interest for the important contribution they make to our understanding of the history of a place, an event or a people.”
The main tool municipalies have is the Heritage Register. Basically, adding a property to the list means the owners have to give 60 days’ notice of demolition to the council, which gives the municipality time to decide whether a house should be saved.
King’s heritage committee evaluates properties under provincial regulations.
King began its work plan to review and evaluate more than 500 properties on the built heritage inventory back in 2012. Since then, 174 properties have been reviewed by the Committee of the Whole, and 137 properties have been added to the Register. To date, 150 properties are on the Register, as well as 34 properties designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.
The staff report noted a total of 75 properties were considered within King City and surrounding area, and some 49 are being considered. Staff will hold information sessions throughout the year.

Community News

Robotics team Tecking 6046 in full swing in King City

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team  Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

TaLii Towels is a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Start Up Award

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

Food Bank praises community’s generosity

Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9-11 a.m., the regular monthly distribution of food and cards by the King Township Food Bank will take place in Kettleby, Nobleton and King City.

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

The Iron Pup offers unique protection

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

King Township firefighters are ‘fully involved’

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

Letters to the Editor

