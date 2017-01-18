Headline News

Plan for townhouses in King City

January 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
The public was given its first glimpse at a plan to build a small-scale townhouse complex in King City.
King council received the delegations and staff report, for the official plan and zoning bylaw amendment for seven, three-storey, freehold townhomes on King Boulevard.
In order to accommodate the project, King will have to increase its permitted residential density in the Core Area of King City, from the current 20 units per hectare, to 32.
The applicant, Benny Soscia, has submitted several plans, studies and reports for the project on his two lots on the corner of King Road and King Boulevard. Currently, each lot has a house on it and together, they measure just over half an acre.
King Township staff and councillors are taking a more consolidated approach to development applications, bundling potential sites and getting neighbouring property owners on board. In this case, planning staff have been approached by others with respect to future redevelopment of lands in the area of King Road, William Street, Dew Street and King Boulevard.
“Planning staff has identified that these lands would benefit from a comprehensive plan to integrate developments to coordinate streetscapes, site layouts, servicing and access.”
Townhouses are considered medium density residential in the Community Plan, but the lands are governed by both the Core Area and Low Density Residential Areas.
The Township’s official plan review does note that the majority of intensification units will need to be accommodated in King City, and the best locations would be along regional roads, close to the core.
The proposal meets, or even exceeds, some of the zoning requirements in terms of frontage and setbacks.
According to Stephen Kitchen, King’s planning director, the Core Area does allow for mixed uses and housing types. The only issues so far centre around height of the buildings and affordability. It meets most of the standards, other than density levels. He, too, noted planners would like surrounding lands to be considered as a comprehensive block, so all future plans can be integrated.
Staff will coordinate talks with neighbouring landowners to get the ball rolling.
A planner representing Soscia said the majority of comments they received are of a technical nature and they will be addressed. So far, the concept is a traditional design with two-care garages, fronting onto King Blvd.
Edward Letichever, who owns lands to the east of the proposed development, not only supports it, but he, too, would like to develop his property. He said he’s more than willing to work with the Township to coordinate his plans.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted said he favours two-car garages, adding bundling the vicinity together will result in a more comprehensive look and character.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said while she supports the application, she would like to see a more innovative approach with regards to aesthetics.
Staff will present their report and recommendations to council at a later date.

