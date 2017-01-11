Sports

Juvenile Red Wings capture International Silver Stick

January 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

silverstick

The Juvenile Schomberg Red Wings defeated the Port Dover Pirates 5-1 in Mooretown to win the International Silver Stick tournament on Sunday.

By Jake Courtepatte

 
The Schomberg Juvenile Red Wings weren’t about to let history repeat itself.
After a heart-breaking 2-0 loss to the South Bruce Blades in the 2015-16 International Silver Stick finals, the Red Wings captured this year’s incarnation of the continent’s most prestigious minor tournament in Mooretown, Ontario last weekend.
In their third C division title match in three seasons, the Wings battled nine other teams that had qualified from Canada and the United States before defeating the Port Dover Pirates 5-1 in Sunday’s final.
And for the second straight year, the boys in red and white entered the elimination rounds undefeated.
They exacted revenge on the Blades with a 6-2 win to open the tournament on Thursday, before disposing of the Beverley Bandits 3-1 the following day.
A whopping 10-3 win over the Goderich Sailors Saturday morning set up a rematch with the Bandits in the tournament semifinals later that afternoon, in which the Wings eliminated the Bandits by a score of 4-2.
There they met the Pirates, winners of the Silver Stick three years prior, and swiftly earned their second C title in the past three seasons.
The win was a much safer bet than their championship in 2014-15, when they needed three overtimes to topple the Loyalist Jets.
Schomberg, a perennially successful team, has enjoyed a stellar season that sees them sitting in second place in the York-Simcoe Juvenile standings. With only five games left to go in the regular season and OMHA playdowns set to kick off in early February, they hold a record of 9-6-3, just two points back of the Ajax Knights.
The Wings reached the OMHA finals last season before falling in four games to the Cayuga Stars.
Next home game is Sunday at the Trisan Centre against the Goulding Park Rangers. Puck drop is set for 5:10 p.m.
For schedules, visit www.schombergminorhockey.com.

Community News

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Sale of Lucas original supports mission trip

iron pup jasmine

The Iron Pup offers unique protection

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

fire distinguished

King Township firefighters are ‘fully involved’

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

jd and maddy

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

BirchBioMed Dr. Ghahary Dr. Hartwell

King-based BirchBioMed on the cusp of medical breakthrough

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor

