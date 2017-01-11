Juvenile Red Wings capture International Silver Stick

January 11, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Juvenile Schomberg Red Wings defeated the Port Dover Pirates 5-1 in Mooretown to win the International Silver Stick tournament on Sunday.
By Jake Courtepatte
The Schomberg Juvenile Red Wings weren’t about to let history repeat itself.
After a heart-breaking 2-0 loss to the South Bruce Blades in the 2015-16 International Silver Stick finals, the Red Wings captured this year’s incarnation of the continent’s most prestigious minor tournament in Mooretown, Ontario last weekend.
In their third C division title match in three seasons, the Wings battled nine other teams that had qualified from Canada and the United States before defeating the Port Dover Pirates 5-1 in Sunday’s final.
And for the second straight year, the boys in red and white entered the elimination rounds undefeated.
They exacted revenge on the Blades with a 6-2 win to open the tournament on Thursday, before disposing of the Beverley Bandits 3-1 the following day.
A whopping 10-3 win over the Goderich Sailors Saturday morning set up a rematch with the Bandits in the tournament semifinals later that afternoon, in which the Wings eliminated the Bandits by a score of 4-2.
There they met the Pirates, winners of the Silver Stick three years prior, and swiftly earned their second C title in the past three seasons.
The win was a much safer bet than their championship in 2014-15, when they needed three overtimes to topple the Loyalist Jets.
Schomberg, a perennially successful team, has enjoyed a stellar season that sees them sitting in second place in the York-Simcoe Juvenile standings. With only five games left to go in the regular season and OMHA playdowns set to kick off in early February, they hold a record of 9-6-3, just two points back of the Ajax Knights.
The Wings reached the OMHA finals last season before falling in four games to the Cayuga Stars.
Next home game is Sunday at the Trisan Centre against the Goulding Park Rangers. Puck drop is set for 5:10 p.m.
For schedules, visit www.schombergminorhockey.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment.