Police investigate another King pharmacy robbery

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect following a pharmacy robbery in the Township of King.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers attended a pharmacy located in the area of Highway 27 and Dr. Kay Drive, following reports of a robbery. A lone male suspect entered the pharmacy where he went to the prescriptions counter, showed an employee a knife that he was carrying and demanded cash and prescription medication. The employee complied and the suspect fled the store on foot. No one was physically injured.
Responding officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as male, white, 16 to 20 years, 5’ 5” to 5’8” with a slim build, 120 to 130 lbs. He was wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark-coloured balaclava covering his face.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
