Police investigate another King pharmacy robbery

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect following a pharmacy robbery in the Township of King.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers attended a pharmacy located in the area of Highway 27 and Dr. Kay Drive, following reports of a robbery. A lone male suspect entered the pharmacy where he went to the prescriptions counter, showed an employee a knife that he was carrying and demanded cash and prescription medication. The employee complied and the suspect fled the store on foot. No one was physically injured.
Responding officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as male, white, 16 to 20 years, 5’ 5” to 5’8” with a slim build, 120 to 130 lbs. He was wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark-coloured balaclava covering his face.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

