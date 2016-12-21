Cougars drop close one to Kings

December 21, 2016 · 0 Comments

Vince Decastro heads to the front of the Penetang net in Schomberg’s 6-5 loss to the Kings.

By Jake Courtepatte

In a Provincial Junior Hockey League week wrought with weather cancellations, the Schomberg Cougars fell to the Penetang Kings in their lone game last week.

With Thursday’s home game against the Huntsville Otters cancelled, one of four cancelled around the PJHL’s Carruthers division between Thursday and Friday, the Cougars saw action for the first time in five days when they visited the Kings Friday night at the Penetang Memorial Centre.

It was poor timing for the Cougars, meeting currently one of the hottest teams in the division. The Kings, having won five of their last six games, put up five unanswered goals in the second period on their way to an eventual 6-5 victory, despite a hat trick from Schomberg captain JP Crescenzi – his first of the year.

Schomberg actually jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with Alex Acosta opening the scoring just six minutes in. Crescenzi scored early in the second, before goaltender Nicholas Nabuurs was beaten five times over the last 14 minutes of the period, with the dagger coming on the power play just three seconds before the buzzer.

Brennan Young and Crescenzi notched a tally each by the six minute mark of the third period to make it a 5-4 game, before Nick Sammons scored the game-winning goal for the Kings with 13 minutes to go.

Crescenzi capped off his hat trick with an extra attacker and nine seconds left on the clock.

Nabuurs made 28 of 34 stops in the contest.

The two teams will meet in a rematch this Thursday at the Trisan Centre, and will meet twice more before the end of the season in January. Penetang has won all three match-ups so far.

Only 11 games remain on the schedule over the next month, with the Cougars remaining steady in the middle of the Carruthers division standings. A record of 11-18-1 has the Schomberg team sitting seventh in the eight-team division, though the standings remain tight.

Just three points separate the Cougars from the third place Midland Flyers.

Three teams remain anomalies in the division, including the Alliston Hornets and Stayner Siskins, who both have earned approximately double the points this season of their next closest opponents.

The Caledon Golden Hawks are the third, who remain well back in eighth with a record of 6-24-2.

Third through to seventh place remains very much up for grabs with the Cougars, Kings, Flyers, Otters, and Orillia Terriers looking to secure a high seed.

Thursday’s puck drop against the Kings is set for 8:30 p.m.

It is yet to be determined when the cancelled game will be rescheduled.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.

Readers Comments (0)