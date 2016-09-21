Keeping Terry’s memory alive

September 21, 2016 · 0 Comments
The communities in and around King Township came out on Sunday to carry on Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. The weather cleared in time to see the 48 volunteers set up tents for registration in Wellesley Park, King City for the 146 participants who attended this event.
The route took participants north on Keele Street into the neighbourhoods of King Heights and Kingscross for a 2-km, 5-km or 10-km distance. Together these participants raised over $4,800 for cancer research.
I would like to thank the many volunteers, participants, and organizations for the their continued support and contribution to this very worthwhile event:
Frank Miceli, Jean Michaud, Bill Patterson, King City Lions, King City Market Place, King City Soccer Association, King Weekly Sentinel, Pine Farms Orchard, Schomberg Quality Meats, Snapd Aurora, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, TD Canada Trust, Tim Hortons, Township of King, Township of King Fire Services.
It is your dedication and support that makes our event here in King City an annual success. Thank you!
Lisa Barenthin
Coordinator
King Township Terry Fox Run
You must be logged in to post a comment.