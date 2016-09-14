Fanfare opens Nobleton’s Tasca Park

September 14, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King’s largest park structure to date made its official debut Saturday in Nobleton.
Hundreds of residents, politicians and dignitaries turned out to dedicate Tasca Park.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said achievements like this are due to the many partnerships with the community and sponsors. The Tasca family itself, provided land from the family farm. Both Joe and Bernice are the “epitome” of community volunteers, he said and there’s no better way to honour them than to put their name on King’s newest park.
CN and Tree Canada provided the beautiful trees located throughout the park and the mayor lauded this partnership.
Councillor David Boyd praised staff from the parks, recreation and culture department for their hard work in preparing the park. Also on deck for the opening were the Nobleton Lions, Summerhill, Aloro, Nobleton Children’s Theatre Co., as well as builders and others who contributed to the park’s creation. The park, he said, was designed with the community in mind and with residents’ input.
Michael Rosen, president of Tree Canada, said this is the type of park “we want all Canadians to enjoy,” noting trees are important to us all. Tree Canada is committed to a greener, greater Canada and by planting and nurturing trees, they hope to bolster our urban forests and inspire people to advocate for community greening.
Joe Tasca told the crowd he’s so honoured to have the park named after his family. His father would have been thrilled, he said.
A large contingent of the Tasca family was on hand to celebrate the day.
Located on Parkheights Trail, Nobleton, the state-of-the-art park features a beautiful pavilion, trails, natural features, a splash pad, soccer field, basketball court, first and only fully accessible playground, trails, a skate park, a tobogganing hill, and much more.
