Coppa’s Fresh Market opens, offers first drive-thru

August 17, 2016   ·   0 Comments

coppas ribbon

King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, along with Township staff and councillors, celebrated the grand opening of Coppa’s Fresh Market with the Coppa family Tuesday. The long-awaited store in King City boasts many industry firsts.
Photo By Mark Pavilons

 

By Mark Pavilons
The Coppa family’s commitment to the community has come full circle, with the grand opening of their newest flagship store in King City.
Coppa’s Fresh Market opened its doors Tuesday and held its official opening before a large, supportive crowd.
Patriarch Louie Coppa said the 50,000-square-foot store turned out just as he imagined.
This store is large, and while spacious, it has a warm and inviting atmosphere. From the bounty of products to the hot food stations, Coppa’s is an experience. It also boasts a fully licenced lounge and patio, likely the only one of its kind.

Drive-thru

Coppa’s is excited to launch their first drive-thru in King City, developed in collaboration with InstaBuggy. The grocer’s new store location is the perfect place to introduce this new customer innovation where busy shoppers don’t even have to leave their car. Customers can pre-order all of their items using InstaBuggy and have their groceries loaded right into their car, at their convenience.
Known for their authentic local and international products, and delicious prepared foods that make it easy for families to enjoy delicious meals together, Coppa’s is now making it even simpler to purchase fine foods. It’s the same great taste people know and love, just with less time.
Coppa’s has already established a relationship with InstaBuggy in their three current locations, providing home delivery service. InstaBuggy is an innovative and independent grocery delivery service that operates in Toronto and some areas of the GTA, and this service will be extended to King City. Coppa’s gives shoppers the option to either pick up their own groceries at the convenient drive-thru, or have them delivered to their front door.
Customers can purchase anything from Coppa’s using InstaBuggy, including produce, meat, cheese, eggs, bread, spices, and Nonna Francesca’s signature prepared meals or line of traditional family-inspired ingredients. They can even order fresh catering items, request exquisite take-out from the on-site Nonna Francesca’s Ristorante, purchase fresh flowers and even personal care products. Orders can be placed online using InstaBuggy’s website, or customers can download the app on their phones as well.
Together, Coppa’s and InstaBuggy are giving customers the freedom to pick up groceries more ways than ever. Whether they’re doing errands on a Saturday morning, or driving home from work, shoppers can get exactly what they need from Coppa’s quickly and easily. In-store, pick-up or delivery – fresh, authentic food has found of new level of convenience in King City.
Store hours at the new King City location are Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Coppa’s Fresh Market is a family owned and operated grocery store chain. The ownership group’s family roots run over 50 years deep in the grocery business; the Coppa family opened their first grocery store at 1558 Queen Street West in Toronto.

