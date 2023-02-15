Memobottle is the ‘plastic bottle to end all bottles’

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The messages are sinking in, and consumers are responding.

There’s a huge movement to ban single-use plastics, in an effort to repair our planet.

Many people have abandoned everything from plastic bags to water bottles, in an attempt to clean up our act.

One brand – memobottle™ – aims to challenge how we as a society think about water consumption. They want to educate everyone about the environmental costs of our modern conveniences.

And they do this with their lineup of unique water bottles – chic, clear, rectangular models that showcase modern ingenuity.

The memobottle is a premium, reusable, flat bottle designed to fit in your bag alongside your books, laptops and valuables. Every element of the memobottle has been carefully considered, from its shape to the premium packaging.

Some might say it’s “the plastic bottle to end plastic bottles.”

What first strikes you is they look like glass. But it’s really lightweight clear pastic that’s as practical as it is chic.

They’re quite sturdy and should stand up well to everyday use. The bottles come in various sizes to fit your lifestyle, and your use. They come in several sizes, ranging from 180 ml (6 ounces) to 750 ml (25 ounces). The company recently added a stainless steel model to their lineup.

They’re meant to lay flat to save space. They won’t stand up on their own, but you can also get a desk stand if you prefer.

You can purchase a really nice silicone sleeve in a variety of colours to complete the look.

Growing up in Australia, company co-founders Jesse Leeworthy and Jonathan Byrt saw first -and the devastating effect that single-use plastic bottles were having on our oceans and environment. They also knew that round bottles weren’t optimized for transportation, when most of the items that we carry are flat in shape. So they decided to flip the equation.

They believe that human convenience is often the catalyst for environmental harm.

“We understood to lead a social movement, and break the populations dependence on single-use drink bottles, a truly convenient, beautiful alternative needed to be created.”

But the company is more than that. Every memobottle™ sold provides one person with five months’ access to clean water. Also, memobottle™ is a proud supporter of Water.org, an international non-profit organization that has positively transformed millions of lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation.

Through supporting Water.org, memobottle™ has helped provide more than 22.3 million days of safe water for people in need.

“We believe clean water shouldn’t be a luxury. That’s why we’ve partnered with Water.org to help fund projects that provide communities access to clean water all over the world. Put simply, every memobottle sold provides five months of clean water to those in need,” they say.

“It’s also our aim to be an example for other businesses by being conscious of our environmental and social impact. As a certified B-Corp, we strive to meet and set rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility, accountability and transparency.”

We are all part of something bigger. And that comes with a certain amount of responsibility.

Now, thanks to memobottle, you can be part of the change toward sustainability without sacrificing convenience. And you can look good in the process.

What are you waiting for?

For a clear picture, visit https://www.memobottle.com/

