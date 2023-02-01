King, Enbridge team up to save lives

Enbridge Gas and King Fire & Emergency Services are working together to improve home safety and bring fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.

King Fire & Emergency Services received 252 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero – a public education campaign with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that will provide more than 8,000 alarms to residents in 50 municipalities across Ontario.

This year, Enbridge Gas invested $250,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over the past 14 years, the program has provided more than 76,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason, and evidence shows that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment, and that the alarms are a critical second line of defense to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Jason McArthur, Manager Operations, GTA East Operations, Enbridge Gas.

“The objective of Safe Community Project Zero is to deliver combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to residents in Ontario communities who need them the most,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the FMPFSC. “It’s a program that fire departments can adopt to help educate their communities about the requirement for all Ontario homes to have a CO alarm if they have a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage.”

“This donation from Enbridge Gas and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council will help the King Fire and Emergency Services team continue to do its great work in fire prevention and safety awareness. Safe Community Project Zero focuses on what businesses and fire services can do together to make our homes safer, with the goal of no lives lost,” added King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“Thank you to Enbridge Gas and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council for their generous donation and partnership. Our goal is to ensure every home in King Township has a working smoke alarm on every level and a carbon monoxide alarm outside sleeping areas. These alarms, when installed and maintained properly, will provide early detection of a carbon monoxide incident or fire related event in the home. This early detection is essential and will alert a resident of an emergency. Never ignore an activated alarm; it has activated for a reason and can save your life,” stressed King Fire Chief Jim Wall.

King Fire & Emergency Services proudly protects 28,000 residents in an area of 333 square kilometres in the Township of King. With a complement of 150 dedicated volunteer (paid on-call) firefighters from 3 firehouses and a full-time administrative team that includes the Fire Chief, two Deputy Fire Chiefs, two Fire Prevention Officers,

Community Resilience Officer and Fire Service Executive Assistant, King Fire prides itself in being a progressive fire department.

The FMPFSC was established in 1993 with a mission to help create “a world where no one is hurt by fire.” Chaired by the Ontario Fire Marshal, the FMPFSC promotes fire prevention and public education through sponsorships and partnerships with various groups and individuals with an interest in public safety.

Enbridge Gas is Canada’s largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.8 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

