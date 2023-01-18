Passion drives unique watch-maker Nuun

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

There’s a beauty that permeates our world.

Those with a desire to explore, enjoy and revel in nature and culture have an un-matched passion. And that can take many forms.

One is through the microbrand watch industry, providing an outlet for a generation of talented designers and change advocates.

Nuun Official is one such company. Well, it’s more than a company – it’s more of a sustainable concept, on a road that few dare to take.

The company was born from a passion for watches, travel and adventure.

Halat Nuun is a small idyllic island off the southern coast of Bahrain in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Their work is inspired by the legendary sports watches from the 1970s, and deeply connect with the outdoors and adventures. Whether hiking through Machu Picchu Inca Trail in Peru, snorkelling in the crystal waters of Baa Atoll, Maldives or getting your thrills from sky diving over the Palm Jumeriah in Dubai, Nuun Official has a timepiece for you.

Afficionados will appreciate Nuun’s artisanship, which blends contemporary watch-making with a modern aesthetic and robustness.

“We aim to craft models to withstand all the stresses of our travels and adventures.”

While built to last, these are anything but rugged. They’re not bulky or massive; quite the opposite. They’re streamlined, with a really cool symmetry and synchronicity that keen eyes will notice.

The company achieves all of this by investing in new hard-wearing materials and never sitting still.

They constantly “innovate, reﬁne and create new materials that make us stand out as a brand. All while paying homage to the heritage of its remarkable birthplace, the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The analogue watch is almost shy, but there’s a ton of stuff going on here.

Their Carbon X tech – a combination of carbon fiber and polycarbonate – makes for a strong and yet attractive case. Carbon fiber is typically reserved for high-performance equipment and products.

The rubber straps are “dirt resistant” and they’re both strong and attractive. The bands also feature a tiny, quick release spring, allowing them to be changed quickly and easily. The company says they source these from the finest manufacturers and I must say I’ve never seen rubber straps of this quality before.

The heart of their collection is the entry-level Origen Dawn, the bulk of which is manufactured in-house.

It has a subtle strength and its workmanship is top-notch. The design is relatively simple, but it has a weight, look and feel of something unique, something special.

The Origen all-black model has white hands and stick markers. It has a nice, clean flow to the face, one of precision.

The hands, markers and inner circle feature lumibrite, a phosphorous pigment that emits a green glow in the dark. In the daylight, the markers are white and quite visible.

I actually smile every time I glance down at my wrist. This watch can complement any attire, from beach wear to formal wear.

Nuun Official loves to create, and they use their platform and timepieces to help raise awareness of young artists around the world.

Giving people a chance to wear a tiny piece of art on the wrist and support young talent. This results in a cornucopia of really unique, colourful, artistic pieces in their collection. You have to check them out.

Nuun Official aims to do its part on protecting the world for future generations. Their Esencial collection uses discarded ocean plastic – every watch takes approximately four plastic bottles to create.

“This is our part to protect marine life in collaboration with Tide Ocean Material, a Swiss based organization, which has helped us to bring this project to life.”

They also offer a wide range of styles, colours and band choices, all with that distinctive flavour. Almost all have a choice of Arabic or index markers. Their lineup of slim metal models are superb.

These are sure to live up to any challenge and will last a lifetime.

For more, visit https://www.nuunofficial.com/

