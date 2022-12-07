Instant Pot air fryers make cooking a breeze

Air fryers are the new staple in most kitchens today. They’re convenient, easy to use and easy to clean.

If you’re in the market for one, you have a lot to choose from.

Instant Pot, the iconic brand that brought the world their rice/pressure cookers, has a great selection.

I recommend going bigger, in terms of capacity.

Their Vortex lineup is amazing – intelligent, feature-packed units. It’s like having a multi-tasking sous chef in your kitchen!

Once you purchase Instant Pot products, you tend to stick to them.

The Vortex Plus 6-quart really fits the bill, especially for a large family.

Right off the bat, you’ll notice, and enjoy, the ClearCook window. The see-through window works with a light inside so you can check on cooking progress without opening the basket.

The unit also has their “OdorErase,” feature, which actually removes odors during cooking. Their “EvenCrisp” air flow technology delivers crispy, tender results every time with 95% less oil.

The Vortex has 6 cooking programs, giving you one-touch access to easy recipes. You can also customize any setting you like.

With this beauty, you can air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate. Adjust the cooking temperature from 95 to 400° F (35 to 205° C) to fit any recipe.

These are great because there’s little to no preheating time, as they say “from frozen to golden in minutes.”

The Vortex has an easy to use touchscreen with step-by-step instructions displays each stage of cooking.

It’s dishwasher-safe non-stick cooking basket and cooking trays make clean-up easy.

The stainless steel accents complement any modern kitchen decor.

The company is great for support, too. You can Google and find an answer to all your questions, even tutorials. The company also offers access to recipes to make your cooking experience even better.

This is a must-have addition to the kitchen, especially during the holidays.

They’re available at many retailers. You can also visit https://www.instanthome.com/

