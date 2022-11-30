Giving your feet the love they deserve

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

There’s nothing like putting your feet up at the end of a day.

Most of us take our feet for granted, but we can’t ignore their importance. They support our weight and give us our mobility.

In fact, they give us our quality of life.

Whether or not you suffer from foot-related ailments or conditions, if you treat your dogs well, they’ll return the favour.

A valuable tool in ensuring good foot health comes from Synca Wellness and its line of innovative health products.

The company’s REI Massager is quite the companion.

Designed to look like an ottoman, it packs a punch. It’s considered as the world’s most advanced foot and calf massager, combining design, function and therapy into once compact unit.

While most therapeutic devices have that clinical look and feel, the REI is anything but. It complements any modern decor and gives new meaning to the word practical. It’s so convenient and tasteful – kudos to the designers.

The ottoman-style massager is cleverly designed so it looks like a piece of furniture when not in use.

Pop off the lid and slide your puppies right in to the two separate foot compartments. The lid also doubles as a comfortable back rest, a wireless lumbar massager. That’s pure genius.

The unit, weighing in at a manageable 31.5 pounds, measures 18 inches square.

Now for the benefits. The REI provides foot, calf and lumbar massage; a foot roller, vibration and compression. You’ll immediately fall in love with the robotic Shiatsu calf massager and the heat it provides. There are three programs and strength adjustments to choose from.

The unit stimulates blood flow, reduces muscle tension, reduces swelling, and it just feels great.

If you’re on your feet all the time so you should take care of them. If you’re an active runner or athlete, you have to support your feet. The REI not only reduces muscle tension, but reduces your stress levels as well.

The term “take a load off” never felt so good! It hugs your legs like a warm blanket.

Synca Wellness focuses on designs that fit a modern home. The company notes that with the REI, they wanted to offer every feature they could in a foot and calf massager – vibration, kneading, heat, compression, and shiatsu calf massage and a wireless lumbar massager lid.

They wanted it to look like something that fits in your home and designers spent a lot of time finding the form that brings it all together.

This is a standout piece from both design and feature perspectives.

Most foot and calf massager are just a foot roller and compression plus maybe some heat. The REI, on the other hand, has every possible feature you would want need.

Established in 2017, Synca is the expression of progressive design infused with real value. They are a luxury health brand, driven by modern design innovation and the desire to achieve the ultimate in physical and mental relaxation.

It’s available at The Bay – https://www.thebay.com/product/synca-rei-ottoman-massager-0600092319856.html

You can also visit the company’s site at https://synca-wellness.us/product/fm250.html