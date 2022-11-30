Bill 23 foes gather at MPP’s office

November 30, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Citizen opposition to the Province’s Bill 23 is mounting.
Roughly 100 people turned out in the cold and rain at York-Simcoe and Minister of Transportation MPP Caroline Mulroney’s office on Sunday. They came with their signs and their concern for the future of Ontario.
“Bill 23 and the proposed Greenbelt cuts have made a lot of people understand the depth of the problems we have in Ontario regarding land use planning, sustainability, and spending priorities. As an environmental leader I’m glad that we finally have the public’s attention. We have been sounding the alarm for years now, as environmental protections and our planning process have been eroded,” said Claire Malcolmson, executive director of the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition.
“I’m pleased that some municipalities have voiced their concerns to the province.”
Bill 23 received Royal Assent Monday.
Previously, many municipal governments, including King, passed resolutions or made motions opposing the bill.
York Region, Aurora, Richmond Hill, Markham and Vaughan are also pushing back on the bill.
The group plans another rally this coming weekend, this time at the constituency office at King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.