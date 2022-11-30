Bill 23 foes gather at MPP’s office

Citizen opposition to the Province’s Bill 23 is mounting. Roughly 100 people turned out in the cold and rain at York-Simcoe and Minister of Transportation MPP Caroline Mulroney’s office on Sunday. They came with their signs and their concern for the future of Ontario.

It’s often said there is no “I” in “TEAM” and that sentiment was made abundantly clear as the 2022-2026 council assumed their duties. Councillors were sworn in Monday during the inaugural ceremonies with a fitting amount of pageantry.

King Township has rolled out the welcome mat to the future expansion of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Mayor Steve Pellegrini presented a motion at the final meeting for the 2018-2022 council, supporting a new facility on the border with Newmarket.