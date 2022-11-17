Schomberg resident honoured at Portraits of Giving

November 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A Schomberg resident is being showcased for her community spirit, in the current Portraits of Giving initiative.

The 13th annual POG celebrates individuals from across nine municipalities in York Region who exemplify the importance of corporate and social responsibility.

According to organizer Karen Merk, this year is another special year when we will be celebrating the courage, resilience and perseverance of 17 more outstanding honourees including front-line workers.

“Our theme this year is not only about inspiring our community to give back, but also how are you going to ‘live more’ as we pull ourselves out of the past few pandemic years,” Merk said.

Susan Heslop Porter was honoured at the event and the exhibit will be on display at The Manor on Weston Road through Nov. 21.

Susan has called Schomberg home since 2000. Retiring in 2016 from a 40-year sales career in the promotional products industry, she sought out opportunities to support businesses and residents in her community. Susan launched the Schomberg Community Facebook group as a positive and safe space for sharing information, asking questions, and looking for help and guidance. The difference that a group of like-minded and motivated people can make, shone through during the pandemic. Thanks to donations from community members, gift cards and prizes were bought, and raffles and contests were held, to raise an impressive $6,000 to support struggling businesses, and over $10,000 for the local food bank.

Susan’s compassion and willingness to get involved helped raise over $35,000 for SickKids in Toronto. She responded to a local family’s request to plan an event to thank the community for the kindness they’d shown during little five-year-old Abby’s ongoing care and treatments as a result of severe heart defects she’d had since birth. The community group is always willing to help families who have fallen on hard times and have come to the aid of people who have suffered fires to get back on their feet.

The best feeling for Susan is seeing people get the support they need and knowing that, even if she doesn’t get the credit, she’s made a difference.

Susan has always worked hard and followed her father’s footsteps in many ways including in her career. Right out of high school she worked full-time, went to college at night, and volunteered her time, becoming chairperson of their association’s board of directors in 1993 and in 2004, and a Promotional Products Hall of Fame inductee, just like her dad.

Susan and her husband Greg Porter met and married later in life. They have one son together, Jake, who just turned 15, and Greg has a 36-year-old son, Chris.

When the pandemic hit, like so many, Susan hunkered down with her family. Not long after, she found her health and overall wellbeing starting to decline and, at the age of sixty-two, she recognized the need to make some changes. This involved maintaining a positive mind set so as not to get drawn into the persistent negativity she was seeing and feeling, losing the extra weight she’d gained, and getting her health under control. She joined a weight loss group online and shed 36 pounds and learned how to eat healthier and listen to her body. This had such an impact on Susan that she brought others into the fold who’ve been able to do the same.

In 2021, Susan’s husband decided to sell his business and join Susan in retirement. They have just completed building a lakefront cottage and are enjoying sharing it with family and friends.

“On your way up, always turn around and offer a hand up to the next person,” Susan said.

Related

Readers Comments (0)