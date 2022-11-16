Are we linked to the patterns of the cosmos?

MARK PAVILONS

“Nov. 08, 2022 – Few signs can appreciate all the beauty and the wonders of the world quite like you can, Virgo, and that’s a very good thing. For one, it gives you the chance to stand out, and two, it gives you something of an edge on the competition because your unique viewpoint is so different from everyone else’s.

“This isn’t about making you stand out, but rather drawing attention to the real fact that you’ve got a way of seeing things, a way of doing things, that ought to be admired. You haven’t put so much effort into yourself for nothing, and you won’t always be on the shelf, certainly not much longer if that’s how things feel.

“Get ready, because your time is coming and the world needs to know just how special your ideas truly are – not to mention how valuable they are, to boot.”

Wow, I’m not bragging but boy did my internet astrological reading get it bang on!

Virgos, according to astrology, are smart, sophisticated, and kind. Virgo “gets the job done” without complaining. Well, maybe a bit of complaining. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also lend advice. Advice, sure. We have high standards which can also make us overly judgmental and critical towards others. But we can be especially set in our ways. We’re creative, reliable, kind, humble and yes, affectionate, critical, stubborn, picky, uptight.

Okay, enough negative traits, I refer you back to the top of this column.

Some people swear by astrology and others see it as complete bunk.

I’m always open to things and figure if it’s harmless, what the heck.

Astrology grew out of observations of the cosmos and actually helped drive the development of astronomy. In a broad sense, it’s the search for human meaning in the night sky. Can the universe, planets and stars affect human behaviour or influence each and every one of us?

Who knows? But I’m all for finding deeper meaning in all things.

Astrology began as observing the heavens, keeping track of the change of seasons, lunar cycles and the moon’s influence on tides and rivers.

What we know of some ancient cultures is they conducted in-depth studies of the universe and even aligned their temples (pyramids) in accordance with celestial happenings and positions of the stars.

It all began with a belief in celestial omens, and being graced by gods and the constellations. The gods were also believed to present themselves in the celestial images of the planets or stars. The ancient text, Enuma Anu Enlil, contains 70 cuneiform tablets comprising 7,000 celestial omens.

Astrology dates back as far as 3,000 B.C. and horoscopic astrology, from the 6th century BC.

In Hermetic thought, the movements of the planets are believed to have meaning beyond the laws of physics and actually hold metaphorical value as symbols in the mind of the almighty. Wisdom is gained when we know what these influences are and how to deal with them, and this wisdom is astrology, or the operation of the stars.

The discovery of astrology is attributed to Zoroaster, who is said to have discovered this part of the wisdom of the whole universe and taught it to man.

Almost every culture, i every time period of our history, had a fascination with astronomy and astrology.

Mayan astrologer-priests would cast a person’s horoscope to see what his profession was to be: soldier, priest, civil servant or get this, sacrificial victim. Can you imagine? I’ve heard of crappy jobs, but come on!

Mayan rulers often planned their battles to coincide with when Venus rose. There is evidence that the Maya also tracked the movements of Mercury, Mars and Jupiter, and possessed a zodiac of some kind.

Whether you consider it a pseudo-science or total quackery, the choice is yours.

The sales of horoscope books and online readings tell a definite tale of human interest.

But, like most things in life, humans are simply trying to figure things out, and determine their place in the world. It’s that simple.

Why am I here? What is the meaning of life? Do Virgos and Pisceans make a good match? Why do I prefer the toilet paper to roll over the top?

I am still amazed by the sights in the night sky and the images brought to us on a weekly basis by Hubble and James Webb telescopes. The marvels of the universe are just opening up to us.

Science can document such things, but still cannot explain the hows or whys. We don’t know how the universe operates the way it does, and what it all means.

So my friends, if you want to believe in Mercury rising, have at it.

If you want to know your lucky stars, go for it.

Astrology is fun and harmless. If it makes a few of us human beings smile, it’s great.

There’s no question that there’s some huge synchronicity to the entire universe. The fact our planets spin and orbit in just the right way and not bump into each other is beyond coincidence.

The way everything – stars, planets, galaxies – are laid out is simply breath-taking.

If nebulae could speak!

I am a believer in a grand scheme of things; that there is a definite design to things.

Whether it’s due to divine intervention, again, the jury is still out on that for some people.

But the planets and constellations we see in the night sky still watch over us, as they have for billions of years.

A lot of people say things in life depend on timing. Well, if the day and year I was born have any significance at all, I will take it.

How about you?

