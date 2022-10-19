Your single vote really does matter

MARK PAVILONS

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot,

Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

– Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

What a wise man he was.

He’s quite right, and there’s no time like the present to heed these words.

Residents have some important choices to make on election day. Your grass roots representation is very important because it actually impacts your life here in King.

From your taxes and water bills to local bylaws and development, our local councillors are the decision makers, the movers and shakers that help define King.

And you can contribute to that.

Unfortunately, voter turnout in the last municipal election was quite low, a sad comment on engagement.

In 2018 in King, only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. That represented a voter turnout under 32%, or less than one-third.

Voters may wonder if their vote really matters. In 2018, there were some very close races in Wards 1 and 3. So to answer your question, yes, each vote makes a difference.

This year, Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Councillor David Boyd and Councillor Avia Eek were all acclaimed. Was it apathy or a “vote of confidence” that led to their acclamations? I’d like to think it was due to their exemplary conduct and performance over the past term. That, and the fact they are all very dedicated and yes, likeable people.

If all other wards have a change of leadership, at least these three pillars will provide the core to the new council. And that’s reassuring.

Residents had three opportunities to see their candidates in action, thanks to efforts by Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) and the King Chamber of Commerce. While some see all-candidates’ debates as preaching to the converted, they were still great opportunities to catch a glimpse of the candidates and hear where they stand on issues.

That’s democracy at its core.

Each and every person who put their name on the ballot deserves the utmost respect. Entering a campaign and being prepared to serve are not easy, as incumbents will tell you.

But to serve in such a capacity is what community means.

I can say, watching them first-hand, they are all passionate about their communities and they wall want to make a difference. Admirable indeed.

In King, we’re very fortunate to have an active citizenry, in the many service clubs, organizations and special interest groups. Plus, the efforts of CCKT and the Chamber are to be congratulated for not only providing opportunities, but being the proverbial community “watchdogs.”

We are humbled by your dogged determination.

Canadians, whether native sons and daughters or newcomers, appreciate what this country has to offer. Just ask your friends, neighbours or owners of the corner deli. They work hard and have put everything on the line in pursuit of a dream, one that is supported by all of our principles, rules, regulations and yes, support services.

Our home community is the fountain, the communal well, where all things bubble and rise to the surface.

From our councillors and Township staff to the patrons and visitors, support is widespread for each and every mom and pop business, or large corporate entity. King residents are a fiercely loyal bunch.

Here, no one – not the pizza maker or school bus driver – should feel alone or ignored. Even though the scarecrows in Schomberg have no voice, their presence speaks volumes about who and what we are.

Behind the scenes, the King Township Food Bank, various service clubs like the Lions, constantly grease the community wheels. They serve, pure and simple. They respond.

Our sense of community runs deep, through all of the government-related services. King’s Fire and Emergency Services is regarded across the province as one of the best. One of the reasons is the community-centred focus and the passion for their friends and neighbours that each firefighter brings to the table.

Now, you may ask what does all of this have to do with elections and voting.

Well, my dear friends, none of these are closed-door groups. They welcome you with open arms. They actually encourage your partnership, interaction and support. They are here for you.

Those are some of the value added extras that come with living in our society.

But this society is contingent on many things, not the least of which is your involvement. Residents often feel like their voices and concerns are not heard or acted upon.

In fact, being heard, and giving the public the opportunity to speak at council meetings, is unwritten rule of this municipality. King is likely one of the most accommodating local governments around. Just ask your neighbours from inside and outside of York Region.

And this theme is evident by the number of candidates in some of our wards, who’ve decided to toss their hats in the ring.

From all walks of life and all levels of experience, these residents are shining examples of local democracy. To ignore them, and decide not to vote is simply wrong.

Our forefathers, and more recently members of the past two or three councils, have made it their goal to leave King better than they found it. And for the most part, they have.

I could list the litany of multi-million-dollar facilities we have, and are about to receive. One only has to look around to be amazed, and proud.

Democracy continues with or without you.

Wouldn’t you want to be part of your own future?

Get out and vote!

