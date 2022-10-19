Villanova featured in Netflix film

General News

A special location in King can be easily identified in a film on Netflix.
13: The Musical was partially shot at Villanova College near King City recently.
According to a Netflix spokesperson, the exterior scenes of Evan’s school in Walkerton, Indiana were filmed at Villanova College, an independent school for elementary to high school aged students.
13 The Musical is based on the hugely popular musical 13. Other nearby shooting places included Beeton and Toronto. It premiered Aug. 12 and it’s available now on Netflix.
Scenes of the popular thriller, Locke & Key, were also filmed throughout York Region, including Stouffville. The final season of the series, starring Canada’s own Connor Jessup, was shot across Ontario and Nova Scotia including Woodstock, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Hamilton Ontario and Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia.
Scenes for the romantic comedy Wedding Season were shot in nearby Caledon and Toronto, including Little India.
Netflix, last year, launched “Netflix in Your Neighbourhood,” a site that makes it easier for fans both local and from around the world to find and explore some of the Canadian filming locations for many of Netflix’s most popular films and series.
Visitors to Netflix In Your Neighbourhood can search by film or series title, or by province to discover the real life businesses and tourist destinations that are featured in their favourite Netflix productions.
Netflix filming productions stretch from Sooke, British Columbia to St. John’s, Newfoundland and benefit Canadian communities by creating jobs and investments in local businesses while also creating a desire among Netflix members to visit Canada and learn more about our cities, food, wilderness and culture.



         

