Volunteers join Kingbridge on National Tree Day

October 5, 2022

King Township Councillor Avia Eek; General Manager of The Kingbridge Centre, Lisa Gilbert; King Chamber board member Michelle Frauley; Savita Despot, The Blue Marble Academy, and Councillor Debbie Schaefer were on hand for National Tree Day.

A group of passionate volunteers joined forces at The Kingbridge Centre to celebrate National Tree Day Sept. 21 by planting 1,000 trees in just three hours.
The morning’s activities were led by Sheepdog Carbon, a portfolio company within the Kingbridge Innovation Hub that is operated by Canadian veterans. The event brought together volunteers from Seneca College, Climate Action King, The King Chamber, King Township and The Kingbridge team.
In 2021, The Kingbridge Innovation Hub partnered with Forests Ontario to showcase the features and maintenance structure of a 60-acre forest under the Managed Forest Tax Incentive Program (MFTIP). Since the partnership was announced, Kingbridge has planted over 8,500 trees on the property and established multiple small-scale, high-intensity tree nurseries to support the propagation and proliferation of tree seedlings grown from locally harvested seeds.
This season’s tree planting initiative is one of many demonstrations happening at The Kingbridge Centre as the Innovation Hub and its portfolio companies continue to showcase sustainable solutions that are supported by new and novel technologies and processes.
The team plans to continue supporting King Township’s tree canopy goals by collaborating with the community and local businesses through various planting, nursery building and knowledge sharing events in the spring and fall of 2023.
“We would also like to extend a big thanks to Councillors Debbie Schaefer and Avia Eek and King Board Members, Michelle Frauley and Savita Despot for joining us on this special day,” said a Kingbridge spokesperson.
For more information about The Kingbridge Centre, Innovation Hub and forestry stewardship projects please contact alexis.villarama@kingbridgecentre.com or visit www.kingbridgecentre.com



         

Former KCSS students inducted into Case of Distinction

Since its inception in 2003, King City Secondary School Case of Distinction Induction Ceremony finally returned following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony, which took place at King City Secondary School Saturday morning, honoured four KCSS alumni, who have gone on to accomplish incredible feats in their professional careers. President of the KCSS Alumni Association, John Peddle, began the ceremony welcoming all guests into the school’s front foyer where all guests gathered.

KfR sparked by motivated group of volunteers

King for Refugees (KfR) is pleased to announce that we have the funds and have applied for another sponsorship thanks to a motivated and awesome ...

King Township Mayor’s Cultural Gala Returns for 2022

The Township of King is thrilled to announce that the Mayor’s Cultural Gala is back and stronger than ever in 2022. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Manor, 16750 Weston Road for “An Evening in Tuscany,” filled with dinner, dancing, drinks and a celebration of arts, heritage, and culture in King Township.

Young King actor achieves early success

From TV to the big screen, a young King boy is making a name for himself as a child actor. Jesse Gervasi of King City will appear in the Netflix-produced “The Ivay and Bean” movies, based on Annie Barrows New York Times best selling children’s. Netflix shot and produced three movies between May and October of 2021.

HGTV looking for cottage renos

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

Bolton aerospace firm boosts universities

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

Commentary

Things we should be teaching our children

We’re all products of the education system. Some are recent graduates, others like us Boomers, are throw-backs to simpler times. But we’re all formed, molded and changed by those years in high school and post-secondary school. Most of us remember those times, awkward moments and yes, shenanigans, in high school. Weird sentiments in our yearbooks stand as testaments to times enjoyed, but forgotten.

You can’t always build a better mousetrap!

Our technology is moving at light speed and we’re continually pushing boundaries and coming up with innovative solutions. We’ve come so far in such a short span of time, almost exponential. And yet, in 2022, there are many contraptions, contrivances and yes food staples that have gone unchanged. It’s been said that you just can’t build a better mousetrap, noting that one simple device has stood the test of time and can’t be improved.

A sense of calm is important for us all

We’re all familiar with Winston Churchill’s oft-copied sentiment “stay calm and carry on.” In fact, we now see various iterations of it on our shirts and coffee mugs, almost like a call to action. Humans have been burdened by stress since the dawn of time and yes, my friends, that will be our undoing.

Nothing sleepy about King’s small towns!

For those of us who grew up in small towns, there’s a certain quality you can’t fully describe. And yet, it’s one that fills your chest with air, widens your smile and brightens your eyes. Those who criticize it, obviously haven’t experienced it.

Looking for more? Just look inside!

t seems the more we have, the more we want, or the more we’re “entitled to.” How have we got it so wrong, and veered so far off the straight and narrow?

Adults find joy in the simplest things

Those who’ve spent any time at all in “adulthood” know the drawbacks and pitfalls. Bob Newhart once warned us not to run into adulthood: “it isn’t all that much fun.” Canadian band The Pursuit of Happiness (I’m an Adult Now, 1985) pointed out when we’re adults we don’t hate our parents anymore and we have our own reasons to drink. While we can sleep in any time we want, we don’t because there’s too much to do.

Putting our collective talents together

A funny internet cartoon pointed out that you can lead a human to knowledge but you can’t make him think. So true. Today, we are at the height of knowledge as a species. We have so much technology, medical prowess and wealth of information that it’s simply astounding. And what do we do with it? Not much.

Being true guardians of the planet and nature

Most of us should realize by now we are only temporary guardians of this planet. Our time is limited and yet our history, traditions and land ownership patterns have contributed to inequality, greed and a false sense of security.

Stratford offers full ‘storybook’ experience

A visit to Stratford is an all-encompassing experience, combining art, culture and serenity. While visitors are largely drawn to the renowned Stratford Theatre, there’s plenty of off-stage magic in this beautiful city. Shakespeare himself never visited Canada’s Stratford, but this namesake city would have made him beam with delight. He would have found inspiration in many of the city’s bookstores, cafes and walking paths.

We 50-somethings are the real deal!

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

