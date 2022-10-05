Volunteers join Kingbridge on National Tree Day

October 5, 2022 · 0 Comments
King Township Councillor Avia Eek; General Manager of The Kingbridge Centre, Lisa Gilbert; King Chamber board member Michelle Frauley; Savita Despot, The Blue Marble Academy, and Councillor Debbie Schaefer were on hand for National Tree Day.
A group of passionate volunteers joined forces at The Kingbridge Centre to celebrate National Tree Day Sept. 21 by planting 1,000 trees in just three hours.
The morning’s activities were led by Sheepdog Carbon, a portfolio company within the Kingbridge Innovation Hub that is operated by Canadian veterans. The event brought together volunteers from Seneca College, Climate Action King, The King Chamber, King Township and The Kingbridge team.
In 2021, The Kingbridge Innovation Hub partnered with Forests Ontario to showcase the features and maintenance structure of a 60-acre forest under the Managed Forest Tax Incentive Program (MFTIP). Since the partnership was announced, Kingbridge has planted over 8,500 trees on the property and established multiple small-scale, high-intensity tree nurseries to support the propagation and proliferation of tree seedlings grown from locally harvested seeds.
This season’s tree planting initiative is one of many demonstrations happening at The Kingbridge Centre as the Innovation Hub and its portfolio companies continue to showcase sustainable solutions that are supported by new and novel technologies and processes.
The team plans to continue supporting King Township’s tree canopy goals by collaborating with the community and local businesses through various planting, nursery building and knowledge sharing events in the spring and fall of 2023.
“We would also like to extend a big thanks to Councillors Debbie Schaefer and Avia Eek and King Board Members, Michelle Frauley and Savita Despot for joining us on this special day,” said a Kingbridge spokesperson.
For more information about The Kingbridge Centre, Innovation Hub and forestry stewardship projects please contact alexis.villarama@kingbridgecentre.com or visit www.kingbridgecentre.com
