Volunteers join Kingbridge on National Tree Day

A group of passionate volunteers joined forces at The Kingbridge Centre to celebrate National Tree Day Sept. 21 by planting 1,000 trees in just three hours. The morning’s activities were led by Sheepdog Carbon, a portfolio company within the Kingbridge Innovation Hub that is operated by Canadian veterans. The event brought together volunteers from Seneca College, Climate Action King, The King Chamber, King Township and The Kingbridge team.

Since its inception in 2003, King City Secondary School Case of Distinction Induction Ceremony finally returned following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony, which took place at King City Secondary School Saturday morning, honoured four KCSS alumni, who have gone on to accomplish incredible feats in their professional careers. President of the KCSS Alumni Association, John Peddle, began the ceremony welcoming all guests into the school’s front foyer where all guests gathered.

King for Refugees (KfR) is pleased to announce that we have the funds and have applied for another sponsorship thanks to a motivated and awesome ...

The Township of King is thrilled to announce that the Mayor’s Cultural Gala is back and stronger than ever in 2022. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Manor, 16750 Weston Road for “An Evening in Tuscany,” filled with dinner, dancing, drinks and a celebration of arts, heritage, and culture in King Township.

From TV to the big screen, a young King boy is making a name for himself as a child actor. Jesse Gervasi of King City will appear in the Netflix-produced “The Ivay and Bean” movies, based on Annie Barrows New York Times best selling children’s. Netflix shot and produced three movies between May and October of 2021.

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...