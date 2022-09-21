Homestar Flux brings the universe to you!

September 21, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Leading game producer Sega has once again shown its expertise, in a really cool way.
As we receive more and more images from outer space, interest in the universe is growing. Many people are looking for a way to view the wonders of space in their own homes.
Look no further.
Sega offers its most advanced home planetarium, in the Homestar Flux.
Your dream of star-gazing from your sofa is a reality with this most advanced model to date.
The company took an incredibly popular planetarium design and refined it even further. Crafted in a satin black finish, this powerful star projector is designed to be your first choice home planetarium. Brilliant glass lenses and bright LEDs make everything look vibrant and sharp. The indicated edges of a lunar crater surrounding the lens finish the look.
Flux is the newest and most advanced planetarium in the Sega Toys Homestar series. Since the product launch of the Sega Toys Homestar Original in 2006 it established itself as the leading manufacturer of home planetariums.
The Homestar Series is developed by the Japanese inventor and entrepreneur Takayuki Ohira. As a recognized specialist for professional planetariums, he has received numerous innovation prizes.
His company Megastar supplies large planetariums internationally. Large planetariums project up to 22 million stars. Ohira has been driving the development of the Sega Homestar series in the joint development efforts of both companies. The result is home planetariums which project thousands of stars also at home at a very fair price.
You can view an unbelievable 60,000+ stars on your wall, ceiling, or any flat surface with this beauty. The unit boasts a silent, seemless disc rotation for hours of enjoyment.
It has a really cool, futuristic design, not totally unlike a certain iconic “deathstar” from science fiction.
It’s simple to use and you will get hours and hours of fun exploring all on your own.
You have to get the optional disc package, to expand your own personal universe.
The projector shows you everything from comets and galaxies, to a kaleidescope of constellations and starry nights across all four seasons. This is likely the most comprehensive package of images available to consumers today.
The SEGAToys Homestar does an incredible job of replicating the feeling of being surrounded by the cosmos. It’s incredibly calming, as you lay down on your bed or sofa, looking up at the constellations.
This is a winner.
Most armchair astronomers can’t afford those professional telescopes or even making visits to the nearest planetarium. With Homestar Flux, you don’t have to.
Not only is it fun and educational, this is the perfect companion for in-class instruction, workshops or presentations.
For more, visit https://www.segatoys.space/en/public/flux.html
Tags: Homestar Flux, planetarium, Sega