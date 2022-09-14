General News

Man cave collection open to the public, one day only

September 14, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Tim Schmidt is living life to the fullest.
Known far and wide by his Instagram handle @hapyhipy, Schmidt is passionate about his car collection, which seems to just keep growing and growing.
His tastes and interests know no bounds, as you can tell from his varied collection. He has everything from vintage and modern vehicles – McLarens, Porsches, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and muscle cars like Corvettes and Camaros. He also has dozens of Harley motorcycles.
His pride and joy has to be his Bugatti Chiron, one of the most impressive automobiles on the planet.
When Schmidt purchased the Chiron, he was the first in Canada to get one. They are still quite rare, with only half a dozen in the country.
The Chiron boasts a 16-cylinder, 8-litre engine with 1,500 horsepower, making it one of the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports cars in the world.
Both Tim and his wife Christine (“misshipi_66”) are deemed the fastest couple in the world. They broke all records on a test track in the U.S. with the Chiron. Tim hit 261 mph, while Christine got it up to 257 mph (411 km/h).
Tim says he loves everything about the Chiron and it definitely fulfills his “need for speed.”
The couple was on hand at a recent Mosport for an event and to display the Chiron and one of their McLarens (also among the top high-end sports cars on the planet).
Tim’s persona permeates every car he owns, and every aspect of his collection.
His 200-acre King property is home to five buildings that house his cars, accessories, automotive collectibles and petroliana. There’s no end to his passion and amassing something truly unique.
From antique globe-top gas pumps and huge porcelain product signs, to models and decor items, the eye candy is mind-boggling.
And it’s an ongoing process. Schmidt is currently altering one of his buildings and moving his vehicles around so they come together in genres and themes.
He admits that it’s getting close to his ultimate vision.
He still visits car shows and auctions, always finding that diamond in the rough, or newest supercar on the market. Collectors will contact him when they downsize their collections. There’s always room for a few more!
His wife Christine shares every bit of his passion and the two take out most of the cars for a spin on a regular basis. Of course, stopping at the convenience store in a McLaren does get some looks.
Schmidt has become a sought-after celebrity of sorts and has made TV appearances and been the subject of many interviews. You can’t miss his signature look, one that oozes peace and love.
Check out his VW Beetle and dune buggy, appropriately covered in colouful graphics.
The public will get a chance to see the collection at an upcoming open house, raising money for the Alliston & District Humane Society.
The event runs Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s not a car show or social gathering, but Schmidt is opening his collection to the public for a quick visit, basically a stroll through and leave, almost like a ride at an amusement park. In this case you will be sad that it’s over so soon!
The open house event was founded by BABES, an all women’s motorcycle club out of Barrie. Their mission is to create a women’s riding group where bonds are built and friendships are as long as the roads they travel. Supporting this sisterhood and the community is paramount.
Admission to the open house is $25 for adults and a donation for children.
Proceeds go to the Humane Society and Schmidt hopes to raise upwards of $50,000 this year.
He said he chose the society because it’s volunteer-run and has a no-kill policy. He likes to see his money working in the community.
The Alliston & District Humane Society has been in operation since 1988 and is a volunteer organization with paid medical support.
They opened their first permanent shelter and adoption centre in December 2010. ADHS serves the townships of New Tecumseth, Mulmur, Adjala-Tosorontio and the villages of Cookstown, Rosemont, Hockley and the Town of Schomberg.
The Humane Society (ADHS) attempts to provide shelter for stray and unwanted animals with priority given to abused and neglected animals. ADHS strives for a 100% adoption rate, with a no-kill policy for all animals deemed adoptable.



         

