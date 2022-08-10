Work progresses, many projects complete

August 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

Work on King Township’s major capital projects continues this summer, with key transportation, environmental, park and facilities projects being completed and others under way.

Transportation

Paving Program: The following road sections are now complete:

1.61 kilometres of the 10th Concession between Queen Street and Highway 9.

3.68 kilometres of Woodchoppers Lane.

17th Sideroad from Dufferin Street to Keele Street.

17th Sideroad from Keele Street to Jane Street.

18th Sideroad from Concession Road 7 to the east end.

Keele Street from Strawberry Lane to King Street.

Road Reconstructions in Nobleton: Sections of the 15th Sideroad and 8th and 10th Concessions are being enhanced. Work on the 15th Sideroad from Highway 27 to 8th Concession Road is substantially complete.

Bridges and Culverts Program: Four culvert replacements on 7th Concession Road are currently out for tender and will begin construction this year. Three more culvert replacement projects will be tendered later this year with construction in 2023.

Environmental

Brownsville Court Watermain: Due to aging infrastructure, the watermain, water services and fire hydrants along Brownsville Court have been replaced. The construction is mostly complete, except for minor work. The top asphalt is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Nobleton Sanitary Sewer Works: Sanitary sewer mains are being constructed in Nobleton. Sanitary sewers are an important component of urban infrastructure, reducing the risk of leaked water-borne contaminants that can come from septic systems. Base asphalt repairs are ongoing and construction crews are finalizing concrete curb repairs.

Western, Elmwood and Castlewood watermain relining: The watermain relining along Western Avenue from Church Street to Brownsville Court, Castlewood Avenue and Elmwood Avenue in Schomberg is complete. Service connections and restoration work is ongoing and should be complete in the fall.

Parks

Tasca Park Phase II: Tasca Park in Nobleton is scheduled to receive many new features that were based on community input. These include an off-leash dog area, pump track, pickleball courts, an area for ice skating and permanent washrooms. Tasca Park is in the construction phase. Parts of the construction are already complete and ready for public use.

Osin Lions Park redevelopment: The redevelopment of Osin Lions Park in Schomberg will include the replacement of aging play structures and surfaces. The new play area will be fully accessible and incorporate inclusive options, such as a “quiet corner.” Construction is scheduled to begin mid-summer 2022. Partial park closures are to be expected during the construction period.

Facilities

Township-Wide Recreation Centre: Construction has started and progress is visible. The project continues to move forward with site works. Earth works, soil improvement and servicing are expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The progression of the detailed design has been approved and is slated for completion by September 2022. The TWRC will be a state-of-the-art, high-efficiency, fully accessible recreation complex with two NHL-sized ice surfaces, a six-lane 25-metre lap pool, a leisure pool, a multi-purpose athletic fieldhouse and a multi-purpose community room.

Schomberg Community Hall: Work is nearing completion on the Schomberg Community Hall, a centrepiece in Schomberg’s history for more than a century. Once done, the building will be a fully renovated, high-efficiency, fully accessible gathering place. Key renovations include a complete demolition of interior finishes, an upgraded building envelope to meet current energy efficiency standards and a fully accessible space designed to current accessibility standards.

To keep up to date on King’s major projects, visit king.ca/majorprojects.

“The Township of King is extremely proud of the progress on so many major projects that contribute to making King an even better place to live, work and play. Investing in infrastructure is one way King demonstrates a commitment to Council’s Strategic Plan top priorities,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“I am pleased to say we’ve been able to fund these investments while maintaining the lowest average tax increase in the GTA for the past five years.”

Related

Readers Comments (0)