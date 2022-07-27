Thermacell’s repellers perfect complement to backyard enjoyment

July 27, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Our back yard paradises become our summer time refuges. Except for one thing – mosquitoes.
Thermacell’s line of portable, rechargeable mosquito repellers are just what every home needs.
The E55 provides a 20-foot zone of advanced mosquito protection. This small but mighty unit features a 5.5-hour battery – can charge while operating to extend run time. 12 hours of mosquito repellent included. Audio cues and LEDs let you know you’re protected and how much battery life remains.
It’s simple, easy to use and does that it claims – it keeps mosquitoes away.
It’s powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and does the job without the use of DEET sprays or lotions.
It’s silent, odorless and really convenient. People and pet friendly.
The unscented, liquid-repellent cartridge is easy to replace and you can purchase 40-hour repellent refills.
Protect yourself from those annoying, and potentially dangerous mosquitoes that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus.
The unit is available at many major retailers and online. For more, visit https://www.thermacell.com/collections/battery-powered-technology
Tags: mosquito repeller, Thermacell