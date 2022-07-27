Product Showcase

Thermacell’s repellers perfect complement to backyard enjoyment

July 27, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Our back yard paradises become our summer time refuges. Except for one thing – mosquitoes.
Thermacell’s line of portable, rechargeable mosquito repellers are just what every home needs.
The E55 provides a 20-foot zone of advanced mosquito protection. This small but mighty unit features a 5.5-hour battery – can charge while operating to extend run time. 12 hours of mosquito repellent included. Audio cues and LEDs let you know you’re protected and how much battery life remains.
It’s simple, easy to use and does that it claims – it keeps mosquitoes away.
It’s powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and does the job without the use of DEET sprays or lotions.
It’s silent, odorless and really convenient. People and pet friendly.
The unscented, liquid-repellent cartridge is easy to replace and you can purchase 40-hour repellent refills.
Protect yourself from those annoying, and potentially dangerous mosquitoes that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus.
The unit is available at many major retailers and online. For more, visit https://www.thermacell.com/collections/battery-powered-technology



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Stratford’s Little Women a relevant contemporary tale

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

King secures $225,000 in costs in illegal dumping case

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

GTA’s premier EV maker Daymak riding the wave

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals. Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.

Exhibition marks strong ties, showcases local artist

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations. Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada. The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer. Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

Commentary

The world is a beautiful and wondrous place

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open