Guide Light offers peace of mind

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives.
Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.
“I’m not here to save the whole world,” he admitted. “But if I can just one person, it’s all worth it.”
He admitted there are many devices on the market that alert 911 or responders when there’s an emergency. But the key is they have to find you and get right to your door.
Guide Light helps pinpoint your location with a bright light and directs emergency personnel to your home, saving valuable seconds.
It’s a simple, intelligent light bulb, complete with its own remote, that brings help right to your door. In fact, it’s been proven to save lives. Each bulb is synchronized to the remote.
You simply replace your existing exterior light bulb with the Guide Light. In the event of an emergency, it flashes red, alerting first responders and neighbours of trouble. The light can be seen a great distance away. Day or night, emergency personnel can find you much faster.
Guide Light has already been installed in many King homes and its response has been amazing. It has also saved lives and that’s what makes it all worthwhile.
“I want to get the Guide Light in everyone’s hands,” he said.
Not only does it direct personnel to your home from miles away, it alerts neighbours and passers-by that there’s an emergency. Even a stranger can be a hero in a time of need.
Nowzari noted that while GPS is a major benefit in locating people’s addresses, it’s not perfect, especially in rural or remote communities. Several Indigenous communities have also expressed interest in the light. They can also be used on barns and other accessory buildings on large properties, too.
Nowzari has also received very positive response from fire departments across Alberta and even south of the border. The product is extremely well received at trade shows across North America.
He said his main motivation is to help seniors and the elderly who live alone. He has great respect for our seniors’ population, noting they worked hard to build this country of ours. They deserve to be protected and shouldn’t have to worry about their safety, he said.
The flashing red light can also alert neighbours and the police about threats like break-ins and home invasions. It also offers great peace of mind for those at home recovering from surgery who have limited mobility.
Nowzari said it’s like an insurance policy – you many not need it today, but when you do, it’s a life-saver.
He’s passionate and he’s always giving back to the communities who use the Guide Light. A percentage of sales go to charities and to help supporting seniors.
Nowzari pointed out it’s an ideal community funding project and it’s in everyone’s best interest. He’s urging corporate sponsors to get on board and pitch in so every single resident of the region can rest easy with yet another level of community protection.
For more on the product itself, contact Nowzari at 416-876-1010 or Tony@safetyaid.com
