King Royals at festival

June 29, 2022 · 0 Comments
Natalie M; Alyssa G; Sophia G; Emily D; Sofia M; Selyna C; Sawsan A; Gabrielle S; Sofia N; Mila M; Brooklyn D., Tournament Convener; Ron Smale. Missing in this photo were Prem K; Ariya R; Ivy G.
The King United U11G Royals woke up to a beautifully sunny and clear day early Saturday, June 25 and headed to The Robbie Soccer Festival. Like all tournaments, the girls packed their vehicles with their soccer gear, but this time, there was more: approximately 30 litres of lemonade and freshly baked cookies to support a good cause.
They had a two-pronged mission for this tournament that could only be accomplished by one thing: outstanding teamwork.
First, they competed in each match to the best of their ability. Second, they supported the Cystic Fibrosis of Canada charity with a lemonade and cookie sale in between their games. The Robbie has supported this charity since 1967.
The girls executed flawlessly on both fronts. They raised $271.50 and organically created a sales operation with each girl taking on various responsibilities. From cashier and sign creation, to cookie delivery around the park, the girls rallied and their ability to work well as a team made them successful.
On the pitch, they leveraged that same teamwork and with the amazing guidance of Coach Clemente, they’ve developed into a force to be reckoned with as they progress into great soccer players.
They competed hard at The Robbie and won one of their two games. They were happy to be able to help with the charity and left the tournament feeling like the winners that they are!