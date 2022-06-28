Help Popeyes celebrate 50 years

June 28, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Chicken lovers unite!
Not only can you enjoy some great chicken, but you can help an iconic brand celebrate, and win prizes at the same time.
Popeyes® just turned 50! The beloved southern brand was founded in 1972 by Al Copeland in New Orleans, and since its doors opened, the brand has offered guests fried chicken and southern sides that mimic the delicious homemade food you would find walking into any kitchen in the south. Its Louisiana roots and bold Cajun flavors and seasonings have allowed the brand to stand out with fans and against the competition for decades.
Popeyes Canada is celebrating the brand’s golden anniversary by giving customers a promotion that pays homage to the signature fried chicken recipe and hosting a contest. Guests will also be able to get five pieces of golden, crispy hand battered and hand breaded chicken for $12.
“At Popeyes, we believe when guests bite into our crunchy signature fried chicken, they are automatically transported back to the original kitchen in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi. Year after year, Popeyes dedicated itself to ensuring the love, time, and traditions that went into making its fried chicken in 1972 remain the same today. We have stayed constant in our craft of making great chicken by marinating for 12 hours and hand battering and hand breading our signature fried chicken in our kitchens around the world. This love of the food is what has given Popeyes fried chicken its signature crunch for 50 years,” said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation.
In addition to the promotion, Popeyes Canada will be hosting a contest to reward the brand’s loyal fans. To enter, fans can purchase the Two Can Dine limited time offer, any combo, or any platter and upload their receipt to www.popeyes5050.ca for a chance to win one of five prizes, each consisting of $5,000 for the winner and a $5,000 donation to a charity close to their heart.
Friends and family members are not shy about their love of Popeyes food. Their slightly spicy fries are my new favourite.
The chicken is always done right, prefect every time. When you get the hankering for Popeyes chicken, just go get it – you won’t be disappointed.
The serving sizes are ample for any appetite and their prices are quite good.
Switch up your fast food preferences and grab some Popeyes dishes. You will become one of the converted, for sure.
For more information about Popeyes 50th celebration, head to popeyeschicken.ca.