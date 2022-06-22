Apple cider gummies are a must try

June 22, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
You can enjoy the benefit of apple cider vinegar in a simple and tasty way.
Honibe’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are made with zero artificial colours, sweeteners, flavours, or preservatives.
Honibe products are popular across the globe for their “honey as a first ingredient” foundation, tapping into the natural health benefits, vitamins and minerals of Canadian-sourced honey in addition to the added health benefits of their individual Gummie Bee vitamin selections.
You can enjoy the combined benefits of honey and apple cider vinegar in their Gummie Bees, made with 500mg of ACV per gummy plus natural apples and raspberries for added flavour.
“Honey and apple cider vinegar have been around for centuries and the benefits of both are widely known around the world. Honibe uses honey as our #1 ingredient in all of our products and combining that with ACV was a no-brainer,” says the company.
The benefits of apple cider vinegar have been touted as reducing blood sugar, killing harmful bacteria and keeping insulin levels in check and lowering cholesterol. But admittedly, in its pure form, it tastes awful.
Honey contains a variety of nutrients and is rich in antioxidants. It, too, helps regular blood sugar levels and can even help with gastic problems.
Sounds like a great combination here, something Honibe has picked up on. Their gummies, with a natural apple and raspberry flavour – taste great. Even the kids will enjoy them and that’s one less battle for parents.
Island Abbey Foods Ltd®., the company behind the Honibe® brand, produces natural health products and specialty foods that pursue health and wellness with the fewest ingredients possible. After shattering a jar of liquid honey while hiking, Honibe founder John Rowe invented a better way to travel with honey. Research led to the patented Honibe® Technology – pure solid honey scientifically proven to retain many of its natural health benefits. Today, Honibe has product lines of honey-based Gummie Bees, Lozenges and Honey Drops which have granted the company prestigious awards including a Sial d’Or Award, and 2021 Grand Prix Finalists for Travel Packs and Honey Drops.
For more information on Honibe, visit https://honibe.com/ or follow on Instagram @Honibe.