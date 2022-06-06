Product Showcase

DEWALT proves going green doesn’t mean losing power

June 6, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Canadians see climate change and our environment as top-of-mind issues.
Many wonder what they can to help. Well, one answer is literally in your hands, in your own back yard.
Go electric when it comes to lawn equipment. It’s that simple.
The best place to start is your trusty lawn mower. Many believe the battery operated mowers just don’t cut it, so to speak, but they obviously haven’t found the right model.
The DEWALT Max Brushless Cordless self-propelled mower is like a godsend. With 2 x 20 volt batteries of power and a 21.5-inch cutting radius, this is one tough powerhouse.
Designed to quickly cut large yards, this rear-wheel-drive, self-propelled mower delivers both power and ease – the two greatest words ever spoken. Auto-sensing technology helps you maintain high rpm and continuous speed while working for steady cutting, even when mowing dense, thick grass. That’s something gas mowers just can’t match. Mulch, bag, or use the side discharge. It also stores conveniently with the fold-over handle.
It’s like driving an EV, chuck full of auto-sensing technology and convenience. The best feature is raising and lowering the wheels with a single lever. A dream come true, kudos to whoever came up with that one.
The discharge options are perfect, too, meeting all your needs. Experts do say to leave cuttings on the lawn for needed nutrients.
This new model replaces my decade-old Craftsman 6.2 HP mower, which has been a tough-as- nails workhorse. Truth is, I don’t need all those ponies for my back yard.
Plus, I’ve been wanting to “go green” for a while and the time is right.
Boy am I glad I did.
The DEWALT eats grass and sounds just like a powerful gas mower, only smoother, effortless. It’s light and easy to push with out the assisted drive. The ergonomic handles resemble those of a racing bike and ease wrist strain. Everything is perfectly designed and nothing is awkward or out of pace. Whoever designed this is a genius.
After my initial use I wanted to get out the bucket, sponge and car wax – it’s that beautiful!
It’s out of the box and running in 20 minutes. My batteries came partially charged, so I was off in a flash.
It crushes the job and eats its way through the thickest growth. Plenty of juice in the “tank” for at least an hour’s worth of cutting.
The mower has a range of cutting from 1-1/2 to 4 inches. The continuous speed rear wheel drive does come in handy for larger lawns, especially during the summer heat.
Men love their tools for their power, and their aesthetics. The DEWALT colour scheme reminds me of 1970s muscle cars – a sleek, sleeping powerhouse.
It’s backed by a great warranty, one year free service and 3-year limited warranty. You also get a 90-day satisfaction guarantee!
This model also came with two separate chargers for the batteries – two!
With DEWALT you can rely on its quality and reputation for years to come.
No more visits to the gas station; no more priming and pulling. And no more emissions!
In 1992, DEWALT introduced its first line of portable electric power tools and accessories designed specifically for contractors and professional tradespeople.
The company, and its stellar reputation, continued to expand and grow. They marked their 100th anniversary in 2018. They marked so many milestones and product innovations, it’s impossible to keep track.From technology used in space exploration and aircrafts to incorporating Bluetooth® technology into our products DEWALT stays at the forefront of jobsite innovation.
It’s famous yellow and black colour scheme is its calling card, found on countless job sites. That’s where DEWALT is tested and proven every day.
The entire DEWALT line thrives on the jobsite because that’s where product ideas come from. To carry the DEWALT name, a tool must not only stand up to the rigors of the jobsite, it must get the job done. And it must do it day after day.
The company never backs down from a challenge and continues to deliver.
The company delivered Dual-voltage FLEXVOLT batteries to the world of power tools. Automatic voltage-switching technology gives users a single-battery system to power a variety of tools. The result is “mind-blowing” cordless power and unrivaled runtime.
With no expensive gas to buy, no oil and no spark plugs, what more can you ask for.
Going green never made more sense. What’s stopping you?
Visit dewalt.ca or any retailer to see their line of lawn equipment. No need to kick any tires!



         

