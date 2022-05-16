Chamber hosts candidates’ debate

May 16, 2022 · 0 Comments
Make your voice count.
The King Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to “Meet Your Candidates” Tuesday, May 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. at King City Senior’s Centre, 1970 King Road, King City.
Come out to meet your local candidates for King-Vaughan in the upcoming provincial election. Candidates will discuss their platforms, address issues concerning our community and answer submitted questions.
Confirmed so far are Stephen Lecce (PC), Gillian Vivona (liberal), Samantha Sanchez (NDP), Michael Dimascolo (New Blue). Green candidate Ren Guidolin is unable to attend.
This is your chance to meet with candidates before Election Day on June 2. Every vote counts!