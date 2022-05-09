Creative answers the call with quality speakers

May 9, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
There’s nothing like quality sound to enhance your living or work space.
Creative offers a vast array of audio products, from work solutions and headphones to all sorts of speakers.
Whether you’re pounding the keyboards in front of your computer or watching your big-screen TV, the Creative Stage Air is the perfect companion to your home audio tech. It’s a compact unit, ideally suited for under-monitor use.
At 20 watts, it’s not going to blow any doors off, but it’s more than powerful enough to fill a room. And the sound is clean and crisp. The portability is what makes this impressive.
It’s really inexpensive, so you’re getting great value here. You can tell by its weight and fit that it’s well made.
The bonus is that it comes with Bluetooth, an AUX-in feature, along with USB/MP3 port. This flexibility alone is worth the price.
The T100 speakers are way cool, and these bookshelf/desktop speakers really deliver.
The T100 are clean, solid-looking speakers. Nothing fancy about the design, just a good, strong, powerful look.
While primarily designed as speakers for computers and laptops, these are powerful little gems. They can easily fill a room for a get-together or party. That’s due, in part, to the 2.75-inch full range driver and digital amplifier. BasXPort™ technology further enhances the bass to reproduce rich, deep tones without a need for subwoofer.
These come with a wireless remote control with EQ presets and adjustable bass and treble settings. But you can also easily access them from the top of one of the speakers.
These are designed as a pair, to provide a great dynamic, surround sound. For their size, they really deliver life-like sound with noticeable depth.
Set up and connectivity is a breeze so you can get going in minutes right out of the box.
You don’t have to spend a fortune to get really good sound at home.
Creative is spearheading new product categories with its groundbreaking Sound BlasterAxx audio enhancement devices and solutions, highly-acclaimed Creative D5xm Signature Series of modular Bluetooth wireless speakers, Aurvana premium headsets, Sound Blaster wireless gaming headsets, and cross-platform Sound Blaster Recon3D for Xbox 360, Playstation 3, PC or Mac.
The award-winning company does offer products with Super X-Fi if you need higher-end equipment.
Visit https://ca.creative.com/ for a complete run-down of their products.
