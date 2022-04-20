General News

Highway 400 widening will benefit motorists

April 20, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario.
Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.
Heather Glass, MTO senior project engineer, said they’re thrilled to see the work proceed and this final contract through King.
The project locally runs from north of King Road to south of the 16th Sideroad, and from north of the 16th to south of the Lloydtown-Aurora Road. The 13.8-kilometre stretch includes 4.7 kilometres of platform widening in King.
Jim Scale, an engineer with consultants Morrison Hershfield, said the work involves widening Highway 400 to 10 lanes, including one median HOV lane per direction. Work also include rehabilitation of existing pavement, the reconstruction of an existing northbound truck inspection station north of King Road, a new southbound truck layby north of the 17th.
In addition, full illumination will be added to the station and layby, including lighting at the entry and exit ramps.
Culverts, storm sewers, ditches and more will be included in the work.
The LED illumination at points through King will minimize blue light emissions and be in keeping with King’s “Dark Skies” policy, he said.
Environmental assessments have been undertaken and impacts will be limited. An SAR bat habitat will be impacted and MTO is working with TRCA on this.
A noise study was completed, revealing that noise mitigation was not necessary.
The construction won’t hinder traffic, as lanes will be open and work confined to off-peak, short-term periods. Ramp work will required longer lane closures.
The Township and nearby residents will be told in advance when construction is taking place.
The work does involve acquiring roughly 22 properties from private landowners. One parcel at the 15th Sideroad is being assumed from the Township. Another at the 17th is to be transferred to King after construction is complete.
Some Hydro One poles and lines will need to be relocated, as well as Rogers’ feeds to the existing tower west of Highway 400. Poles and underground cables on the 17th will also be moved.
Construction is expected to start soon, with work being carried out through 2025.



         

