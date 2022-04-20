Council advances Tasca Park improvements

April 20, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Nobleton’s Tasca Park is expanding, getting some amazing new amenities.
King council gave their stamp of approval to the newest phase of work recently.
This new phase was in the works but was previously delayed due to funding restraints. The park originally opened in 2016 and staff looked into the community’s wants and needs for more amenities.
Elements identified in the new expansion include an off-leash dog park, permanent washroom facilities, tennis and pickleball courts, biking course, paving the trails and services for a community-led outdoor rink.
Latitude 67 Ltd. is doing the work, estimated at $1.3 million.
Staff noted since the park is being used by residents, construction will be broken down into phases to minimize the impact to the public.
Tasca Park was previously recognized as one of the top 150 parks in Canada.
“Nobleton’s award winning park is about to expand, and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Councillor David Boyd. “Advancing Phase 2 construction has always been a priority and I’m proud we can make a great place to gather and play even better for our community. The upgrades are a culmination of the priorities, community feedback and ideas collected throughout the consultation period. I am thankful to staff for their cooperation in advancing designs as well as their efforts in the consultation and tender process. We have fast-tracked the timeline for these exciting new amenities originally forecasted to open in 2023 by a whole year – now scheduled for completion this fall.”