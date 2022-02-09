King actress Simone Miller releases new single

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills.

Simone Miller, who stars in “Detention Adventure” and has a recurring role on CBC’s “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, titled “Older.”

When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do. She was at a standstill. She began to write her emotions down as a therapeutic way to allow herself to accept that the present moment is all we have. And Older was born!

Her talent and maturity are quite something and she’s definitely destined for greatness.

Miller said the song has made her a bit wiser.

But for her, “wisdom isn’t about what you know, it’s about what you do with what you’re given and how you process information and depth of thought opposed to seed.

“Originally I wrote the song Older as a way to process how overwhelmed I was feeling about the uncertainty of the future. Through putting pen to paper and conceptualizing the music video I’ve learned to take things one day at a time and be content with where I am right now. The present is truly a gift and I don’t want to miss it and look too far forward.”

She said she’s beyond grateful for all the support and engagement for this song.

Run the Burbs, a new CBC entry into the sitcom realm, is so incredibly funny with great touches of heartfelt moments among the family it follows, she noted.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a production that includes and sheds light on different cultures and family dynamics. I’ve found that many families are able to watch Run the Burbs together and see themselves in each character.”

She loves working on Detention Adventure and the set has always been lively, even through the pandemic restrictions.

The producers of Detention Adventure – Broken Compass Films Inc., and LoCo Motion Pictures Inc. – hired an amazing COVID-19 medical team during filming.

“They made it very comfortable and accommodating for all the cast and crew to abide by all of the protocol. There was daily screening on set, all of the PPE was always accessible and social distancing was always enforced.”

The characters on this show have grown as a cast over the last four years. Miller said viewers get to different colours and depths to each character in every season and she said it’s more evident in season 3.

“I cannot wait for you all to see it as it is premiering very soon!”

Miller said she simply loves getting to tell someone else’s story and seeing the world from different perspectives through the characters she’s played.

“I also love getting to meet like-minded people and getting to pick their minds which is always helpful. I’ve learned everything from script memorization techniques to different philosophical perspectives about our society to the creative process for different projects.”

Miller said she’s interested both acting and music. She admitted she’s still “getting started” and is already looking at future projects.

Miller plays Raign in Detention Adventure, which combines nostalgic adventure with modern technology in a smart, fun, serialized family series for all ages. It’s about a motley crew of sixth graders who purposely get themselves thrown into detention after discovering the entrance to a labyrinth of tunnels, laden with traps and riddles, protecting a long-lost secret.

Miller plays Mannix in Run the Burbs, created by comedian, writer and actor Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience) and his best friend and collaborator, filmmaker Scott Townend (The Secret Marathon).

The show follows the Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian-Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs.

