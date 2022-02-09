General News

King actress Simone Miller releases new single

February 9, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills.
Simone Miller, who stars in “Detention Adventure” and has a recurring role on CBC’s  “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, titled “Older.”
When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do. She was at a standstill. She began to write her emotions down as a therapeutic way to allow herself to accept that the present moment is all we have. And Older was born!
You can view the song by clicking here
Her talent and maturity are quite something and she’s definitely destined for greatness.
Miller said the song has made her a bit wiser.
But for her, “wisdom isn’t about what you know, it’s about what you do with what you’re given and how you process information and depth of thought opposed to seed.
“Originally I wrote the song Older as a way to process how overwhelmed I was feeling about the uncertainty of the future. Through putting pen to paper and conceptualizing the music video I’ve learned to take things one day at a time and be content with where I am right now. The present is truly a gift and I don’t want to miss it and look too far forward.”
She said she’s beyond grateful for all the support and engagement for this song.
Run the Burbs, a new CBC entry into the sitcom realm, is so incredibly funny with great touches of heartfelt moments among the family it follows, she noted.
“I’m so proud to be a part of a production that includes and sheds light on different cultures and family dynamics. I’ve found that many families are able to watch Run the Burbs together and see themselves in each character.”
She loves working on Detention Adventure and the set has always been lively, even through the pandemic restrictions.
The producers of Detention Adventure – Broken Compass Films Inc., and LoCo Motion Pictures Inc. – hired an amazing COVID-19 medical team during filming.
“They made it very comfortable and accommodating for all the cast and crew to abide by all of the protocol. There was daily screening on set, all of the PPE was always accessible and social distancing was always enforced.”
The characters on this show have grown as a cast over the last four years. Miller said viewers get to different colours and depths to each character in every season and she said it’s more evident in season 3.
“I cannot wait for you all to see it as it is premiering very soon!”
Miller said she simply loves getting to tell someone else’s story and seeing the world from different perspectives through the characters she’s played.
“I also love getting to meet like-minded people and getting to pick their minds which is always helpful. I’ve learned everything from script memorization techniques to different philosophical perspectives about our society to the creative process for different projects.”
Miller said she’s interested both acting and music. She admitted she’s still “getting started” and is already looking at future projects.
Miller plays Raign in Detention Adventure, which combines nostalgic adventure with modern technology in a smart, fun, serialized family series for all ages. It’s about a motley crew of sixth graders who purposely get themselves thrown into detention after discovering the entrance to a labyrinth of tunnels, laden with traps and riddles, protecting a long-lost secret.
Miller plays Mannix in Run the Burbs, created by comedian, writer and actor Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience) and his best friend and collaborator, filmmaker Scott Townend (The Secret Marathon).
The show follows the Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian-Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King actress Simone Miller releases new single

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills. Simone Miller, who stars in both “Detention Adventure” and “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, title “Older.” When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do.

Preliminary work starts on Highway 413 corridor

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor. King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

Schomberg receives ‘My Main Street’ funding boost

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

DIY projects get a ‘dino’ boost

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

Historic court award in Flight 752 case sends a message

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

Field presents even ‘More Memories of King’

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approves $3.7 billion 2022 budget

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

‘The Shift’ is a unique way of self healing

We’re always looking for ways to de-stress during some down time. Now, thanks to an innovative new device, it has become that much easier and accessible. The Shift, by Komuso Design, is a small, wearable whistle-like device that helps you down shift, any time of the day or night. You can wear it around your neck, for convenient comfort at all times.

Commentary

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Putting our ‘First World’ woes in perspective

As we enter the holidays and emerge from our burrows, we face some new and old challenges. These hurdles, however, are solely First World issues, and are so petty and trivial in the grand scheme of things.

Worry and anxiety detrimental to our health

Living in the modern age, we take worry and stress in stride. It’s part of our daily life and it’s something we’ve come to expect. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from trying to open one of those tiny butter containers in a restaurant, to misplacing your debit card.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open