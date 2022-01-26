Schomberg receives ‘My Main Street’ funding boost

January 26, 2022 · 0 Comments
King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.
On Jan. 12, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced the successful applicants for My Main Street – a $23.25 million investment by the Government of Canada and delivered in partnership by the Canadian Urban Institute and the Economic Development Council of Ontario to support the revitalization of 200 neighbourhoods across southern Ontario.
My Main Street was created to help drive business and restore vibrancy to local communities across southern Ontario in the aftermath of COVID-19.
The $200,000-project at Schomberg Lions Parkette transforms the previous youth-based play area into a multi-functioning activation area including new patio space, patio seating, public art, a gazebo and amphitheatre, and power and lighting options to reimagine the site as a downtown core gathering location for everyone.
The Schomberg Lions Parkette is located off Main Street in Schomberg. The nearby Holland River is incorporated into the redesign.
Schomberg Main Street is the heart of a vibrant village that takes pride in its agricultural heritage. A walkable, picturesque destination for residents and tourist alike, Schomberg’s Main Street has maintained its historic quality, while offering a mix of local services, unique shops, restaurants and beautifully preserved homes.
“In King, we are incredibly grateful for the My Main Street funding that will even further enhance the sense of community that is so much a part of Schomberg. As communities continue to adapt through COVID-19, this program provides support for projects that seek to revitalize neighbourhoods and reimagine public spaces as vibrant and inclusive places for everyone,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“If there is a message from the My Main Street funding, it’s a reminder for us to continue to support our local merchants, in-person, online or curbside. Let’s make sure our local economy can flourish and emerge strong following the pandemic.”
“The Schomberg Main Street goals are to attract people, increase awareness of Main Street as a wonderful place to shop, dine or visit, enhance the appearance of Main Street and strengthen its business base. My Main Street Community Activator funding helps us to accomplish those goals.
“The Schomberg Lions Parkette now can be more things to more people. It is a playground for children and a place where families can enjoy public space or have a meal and where future celebrations can take place,” added Ward 4 Councillor Bill Cober.
The new design will also feature a concrete walkway at entry with three patio tables overlooking river. A shade structure will also serve as an amphitheatre. The play area will include a climbing structure and swings.
Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, noted the improvements will attract investments, businesses, and local partners that will diversify the local economy, bring jobs into the community, and provide easier access to services for local residents.
“This funding builds upon the Ontario government’s investment in Schomberg Village Downtown Revitalization Strategy – supporting expanded marketing, promotion, and streetscaping improvements to ensure our historic village remains sustainable and competitive for decades to come,” Lecce said.