DIY projects get a ‘dino’ boost

January 21, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic.
The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists.
But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job?
Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.
The T-REX features 72 carbon steel gear teeth mounted in a high-impact nylon unibody. It’s extremely portable and light, weighing only 7 ounces.
The best part is it packs the same punch as a power tool without the risk of damaging your project from excessive torque. Thinner woods and brittle materials like PVC or acrylic can easily crack, split, and shatter when over-torqued with a power drill or driver. The T-REX, however, allows you to control the balance and torque so you can safely work with more materials than before.
The 83-piece set literally has ever type and size of bit you’ll ever need. All in a handy, organized case.
The best part of its design is that it prevents injury or strain on your wrist.
According to creator David Citrone, his experience as a crew chief with a U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopter, led to his design.
“Like many people who have had to use traditional ‘broomstick’ rotating hand tools over long periods of time in the professional lives, I developed arthritic swelling in my right wrist.
“As a result, I left the military and aviation and didn’t pick up a hand tool for 20 years! During this period of time, I became a white collar professional and became aware of fractal mathematics.
“At this time, I suffered a bicycle accident which left me temporarily without the use of my right arm. A downstairs door, whose 3-inch screws had separated from the door jam, required a quick fix. Unfortunately, with only one healthy hand to make a repair, the traditional broomstick handle could not get the job done and was re-aggravating the dormant arthritic malady.”
Citrone said Leonardo daVinci’s “range of motion” image from a TV show came to mind. He sketched out a “humanesque fractal design,” which ultimately became the T-REX handle.
The design, he said, works by flexing your forearm and completely eliminates the wrist twisting and finger craning associated with traditional drivers. It also makes the operator up to 10 times stronger (since the human forearm is 10 times the mass of our wrist muscles).
Since forming T-REX TOOL Co. and the Multi-Flex Driver 83-piece Custom Box set, sales have exceeded over $1 million U.S. and continue to expand.
A “hot pink” set will be available on their website in March.
This is a must-have for any homeowner.
For more, visit www.t-rextool.com