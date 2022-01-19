Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

January 19, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry.
And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.
Pizza Hut launched its plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumbles as a permanent offering. Available on three Beyond Meat® dishes, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are designed to deliver the meaty texture and mouthwatering savoury taste that fans love about Pizza Hut’s traditional Italian pork sausage.
Staff sampled The Great Beyond™: A specialty pizza crafted with savoury Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, paired perfectly with fresh veggie toppings that include sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers. It was simply amazing. There’s nothing on this pizza that disappoints and those who love sausage but are looking for an alternative will be impressed. I wasn’t able to tell the difference.
“Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have a shared vision to innovate new and exciting products that will delight our guests. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles offer a delicious plant-based twist on our classic pork sausage that you’ll have to taste to believe,” said Amy Rozinsky, head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada.
Pizza Hut delivers as more and more Canadians are looking for flexible diet options.
You can also add the new Crumbles to customize your orders. Made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles contain 20g of protein per serving, derived from peas.
Through Jan. 30, Pizza Hut’s popular Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deal will allow Canadians to try pizzas topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles at no additional cost when they purchase a regular-priced medium or large pizza.
Pizza Hut is proud to be one of Canada’s largest pizza restaurant chains with over 450 locations nationally. Globally Pizza Hut is the world’s largest pizza restaurant company with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.