General News

York Regional Council approves $3.7 billion 2022 budget

January 6, 2022   ·   0 Comments

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core Regional services and $980 million in capital costs to support growth and maintain existing infrastructure in a state of good repair.
The 2022 budget includes an investment of $980 million towards York Region’s 10-year capital plan.
This budget is the fourth and final year of the Region’s 2019-2022 multi-year budget, aligning with the current term of Regional Council.
The budget includes a 1.96% net tax levy and the introduction of an incremental 1% Rapid Transit Infrastructure Levy to help fund the Region’s $1.12 billion portion of the Yonge North Subway Extension. The incremental 1% will be added to the base budget, generating approximately $12 million in the first year.
The Rapid Transit Infrastructure Levy will be reviewed as part of the annual budget process. Development charges will also help fund the Region’s contribution for this significant project.
Together, the 1.96% tax levy and the 1% Rapid Transit Infrastructure Levy represents an increase of approximately $77 on the Regional tax levy for homes with an average assessed value of $802,000.
King’s Director of Finance Peggy Tollett noted with the Regional increase at 1.96% and 1% for Transit plus the Township at 0.75%, the blended rate is 1.88% (not including the school board). With a home valued at $1 million, the local increase would be $23 and the Regional Increase would be $97, for a total of $120 extra in 2022.
“The fiscal impacts of COVID-19 continue to affect York Region’s operations. However, despite these challenges, the 2022 budget reflects our ongoing commitment to strong, caring and safe communities,” said York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. “In addition to supporting ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, this budget enables York Region to help move forward our top transit priority, the Yonge North Subway Extension. Through careful planning, we are in a strong financial position to balance unexpected expenses while delivering high quality programs and services in a fiscally responsible manner.”
The approved 2022 budget supports York Region’s four key priority areas of the 2019 to 2023 Strategic Plan and aligns financial resources to Regional Council’s priorities for this term of office.
Highlights of the 2022 operating and capital budgets include:
• A $3.5 billion investment in roads and transit.
• Building roughly 700 new affordable housing units by 2025.
• Investing in new computer systems to improve customer service.
• Planting 70,000 trees and shrubs in 2022.
“Strategic planning, finding efficiencies, reallocation of staff and service adjustments, while maintaining a strong fiscal strategy, positions York Region to continue supporting provincially mandated growth while providing excellent services to more than 1.2 million residents,” said Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua, Chair of Finance and Administration. “The York Region Fiscal Strategy promotes financial sustainability and helps guide future capital projects, how much the Region saves in reserves and how much debt the Region can safely take on. It’s due to our well-managed fiscal strategy that York Region has the highest possible rating with credit rating agencies.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Historic court award in Flight 752 case sends a message

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

Field presents even ‘More Memories of King’

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approves $3.7 billion 2022 budget

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

‘The Shift’ is a unique way of self healing

We’re always looking for ways to de-stress during some down time. Now, thanks to an innovative new device, it has become that much easier and accessible. The Shift, by Komuso Design, is a small, wearable whistle-like device that helps you down shift, any time of the day or night. You can wear it around your neck, for convenient comfort at all times.

Holiday favourites from Hasbro make kids’ smiles bright

The smiles on children’s faces at Christmas are what the holidays are all about. Thanks to leading toy-maker Hasbro, these smiles were even wider this year. And it’s much needed during these challenging times.

Film showcases local victim of Flight PS752

The new year brings with it a sombre anniversary. A documentary, to be released in January, highlights the lives of the Moghaddam family, tragic victims of the downing of Flight PS752. Nobleton’s Shahin Moghaddam lost his wife Shakiba, and their son Rossitin.

Society hosts concert with Michele Mele

The King Township Historical Society (KTHS) is pleased to present its annual Holiday Concert featuring King’s accomplished performer and songwriter, Michele Mele.Join them this Friday, ...

King Chamber spreads the joy at holiday lunch

Local families will benefit from the kindness of members of the King Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber held its annual holiday lunch and toy drive at the Kingbridge Centre last week, gathering for the first time since the pandemic.

Keeping your hands toasty at all times

Cold hands are the worst part of Canadian winters. But it’s no longer a problem, thanks to a handy, portable device courtesy of Ocoopa. The small palm-sized hand warmer is water-resistant, dust-resistance and crack-resistant. It delivers heat, from 45C to 65C and lasts more than four hours.

Interview with Sting

Very few people get to speak to those who have enriched their lives through art.King’s Ron Littlejohn got to do just that recently when he ...

Commentary

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Putting our ‘First World’ woes in perspective

As we enter the holidays and emerge from our burrows, we face some new and old challenges. These hurdles, however, are solely First World issues, and are so petty and trivial in the grand scheme of things.

Worry and anxiety detrimental to our health

Living in the modern age, we take worry and stress in stride. It’s part of our daily life and it’s something we’ve come to expect. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from trying to open one of those tiny butter containers in a restaurant, to misplacing your debit card.

Freedom brings with it responsibility

Canadians enjoy a multitude of rights and freedoms. Most are enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an impressive document that outlines many fundamental freedoms in our society.

Here’s some advice in the marathon of life!

It’s been said you will know when you get there. Get where? Just how do I know where I’m going and what do I do when I get there? Am I there already? We make so many choices in our lives, it’s hard to keep track of them all. We navigate twists, turns and forks in the road. Heck, sometimes we end up in the ditch and roll down an embankment. It may not seem like a journey, but our lives are the longest, most intense adventures we will ever undertake. It’s a wonder we even make it out in one piece.

From a spark to a flame, it all starts with us

The well used saying, every journey starts with a single step, is not only true, it’s impactful. It goes much deeper than the imprint of our foot in the dirt. Everything important that we do in life, and even those less exciting things, all start with us.

Mirrors can never reflect our true selves

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? What more can you bring out and what more can you give? These may not be questions we routinely ask ourselves, but perhaps they should be part of our daily ritual, like brushing our teeth or skipping breakfast.

Times have changed, but standards shouldn’t

There’s no question we’re living in interesting times. The oft-heard phrase “when I was your age …” still holds true today. And yes, I did walk through three-foot-high snow drifts to catch my bus in rural Caledon back in the day. There’s no denying that the world, society, technology, have all experienced a whirlwind of changes in the past couple of decades.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open