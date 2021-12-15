Society hosts concert with Michele Mele

December 15, 2021 · 0 Comments
The King Township Historical Society (KTHS) is pleased to present its annual Holiday Concert featuring King’s accomplished performer and songwriter, Michele Mele.
Join them this Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. for this FREE concert brought to you in the comfort of your own home as a YouTube Premiere.
No need to RSVP! The concert link will appear on the society’s website the morning of Dec. 17 at www.kingtownshiphistoricalsociety.com. The virtual concert is open to the public, so please feel free to share the link with your family and friends!
The hour-long concert will feature a combination of traditional holiday tunes and some of Michele’s favourites.
To learn more about the King Township Historical Society (KTHS), visit https://www.kingtownshiphistoricalsociety.com
