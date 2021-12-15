King Chamber spreads the joy at holiday lunch

December 15, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local families will benefit from the kindness of members of the King Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber held its annual holiday lunch and toy drive at the Kingbridge Centre last week, gathering for the first time since the pandemic.
President Angelo Santorelli said he was thrilled that everyone could get together after the hiatus.
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce left Queen’s Park to drop by the lunch and offer his thanks. He said while it has been an unprecedented year for businesses, “our strength has been our community.” He said King has a definite “heart beat” and local businesses lead by example. They have been the “rocks” during the pandemic, and he lauded the generosity of local members. Lecce also said the Chamber’s voice is being heard.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted the Township, and Economic Development led by Jamie Smythe, is going their best to support businesses in King. The business community is thriving he said, noting there is light at the end of the tunnel.
He said the Township and Chamber have always had a great working relationship and he’s proud of the way local businesses have adapted to meet the new reality by reinventing themselves.
Santorelli echoed the mayor’s sentiments, noting the working relationship between the two organizations is “phenomenal.”
He went on to praise the efforts of board members and those who organized the lunch. He urged non-members to join the Chamber, noting the greater the numbers, the stronger they are.
“When you’re with the Chamber you can put your business in lights,” he said.
King Fire Chief Jim Wall and his crews, who have been instrumental in the toy drive for many years, stressed the toys stay here in King. The firefighters have held many food drives for the King Township Food Bank and the results have been amazing.
“It makes a lot of difference,” he said. “The Chamber always steps up. We’re proud to be part of it.”