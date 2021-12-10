General News

Interview with Sting

December 10, 2021

Very few people get to speak to those who have enriched their lives through art.
King’s Ron Littlejohn got to do just that recently when he spoke with Sting via Zoom.
“Sting is part of my life’s musical soundtrack. He and his manger Martin Kierszenbaum stumbled onto JAZZ.FM 91’s Gumbo Kitchen when they were in Toronto during Sting’s musical The Last Ship.
“Sting and I spoke about his new album The Bridge. We talk about the solitude of delivering milk at 5 a.m. with his father as a child. We discuss the pandemic, he talked about his writing process and the great Otis Redding.”
The interview airs Friday, Dec. 17 on JAZZ.FM91 at 9 p.m.
If you don’t own a radio you can stream live online at jazz.fm



         

